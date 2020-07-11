A woman walking her 12-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever on Mount Joy Avenue June 29 reported to police that an unleashed brown pit bull mix charged at her and her dog. The dogs fought and the woman sustained light scratches on her hand and leg. She said she didn’t know if she was injured by her dog or the other dog. She said she had trouble with that same dog a year ago. The incident was reported five days after it happened. Police spoke with the pit bull mix’s owner who said the report was accurate. Police issued the owner a summons to appear in court July 30 for having a dog at large. The pit bull was confirmed as up to date on its vaccinations. The department of health was notified about the incident.
Wallet lost at car wash
A man reported that while he was at the Speedway gas station on S. Central Avenue June 30 he accidentally left his Coach wallet containing $15 cash and numerous cards with banking and other personal identification on top of his car while pumping gas and drove away. He returned to the gas station to look for his wallet but it was gone. The gas station said no one turned in a wallet of that description.
Cracked windshields
A S. Central Avenue resident told police July 1 she discovered two cracks to the middle lower section of her windshield and a rock resting below the cracked area. She said she parked in her regular parking spot in the complex where she lives and nothing like this had ever happened before. She suggested children living in the complex might be responsible. Building managers said they would review video surveillance of the parking area.
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident reported July 4 his car was damaged by a golf ball. He said he was parked in his usual spot behind his building and said he thought his rear windshield glass, which was shattered, was damaged by a stray golf ball from the Scarsdale Golf Club.
Missing heirlooms
Police responded to a Hawthorne Way residence July 2 on a report of theft. The homeowner said he and his wife were in Florida since last October but returned to their Hartsdale home in late June. He recently noticed a pair of Russian brass candlesticks missing from a shelf in the dining room as well as several brass fireplace tools. He reported while he and his wife were away at least five people had been inside the house, including an exterminator and a handyman. He said his son has been living at the residence since April, but was currently on vacation. His brother-in-law had also been inside the house and told the man he remembered seeing the candlesticks. The homeowner expressed ambivalence about pursuing the matter. A report was made.
Lost bowling ball?
Police received a call July 2 about a suspicious black bag on the side of the road on S. Central Avenue across the street from Burger King. Inside the bag was one pair of bowling shoes and a dark blue bowling ball, but no identification. The bag and its contents were taken to police headquarters for safekeeping.
Naked man on a bench
Police responded to Sweat Central Yoga on S. Central Avenue July 3 on a report of a naked man. According to the yoga studio owner, the man was inside the studio, sitting naked on a bench. He asked if a certain female employee known as a singer in the area was working there. The man was told to leave and did so without incident. Upon arrival, police met the man outside. An employee told police she knows the man, who is a friend of her boyfriend. She said she never had an issue with him in the past, but was concerned because he showed up naked at her place of work asking for her. Police said later that day the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Fraud
A Sentry Place resident told police July 5 she received a letter in the mail referencing a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits. She said she never filed for any claim and notified her employer and the Federal Trade Commission about the incident.
A Glendale Road resident told police July 6 she received a letter at her parents’ address that said she filed for unemployment when she didn’t. She told police she had notified her bank and credit union of the incident.
This report was made from official reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of June 29 through July 6.
