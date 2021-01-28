To celebrate its centennial, the Scarsdale League of Women Voters presented “100 Years of Progress: Women in New York Politics,” a panel of women serving in state and county government via Zoom on Jan. 24. The focus was not so much on past achievements as on the challenges that lie ahead — systemic racism, public health, voting rights, economic disparities, law enforcement — and efforts to address those problems.
The longest serving of the four was Scarsdale’s Amy Paulin, first elected to the state Assembly in 2001; the newbie was Mimi Rocah, who took office as Westchester County district attorney earlier this month. Also participating were New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
League president Leah Dembitzer lauded her fellow citizens, activists and leaders for the courage many have shown in refusing to be intimidated by those who would interfere with their right to vote. For 100 years since helping secure women’s suffrage, she said, the league has been promoting engagement on the issues. These efforts have become more difficult in these “tumultuous and challenging times.”
Janice Starr, immediate past president of the Scarsdale LWV, moderated the panel. “What motivates you and what advice do you have for people considering running for office?” she asked them, beginning with Assemblywoman Paulin.
“Do it!” said Paulin. “Bite the bullet.” She said her motive, going as far back as high school and college where she was elected to student leadership positions, has always been “making my community better,” and that attracted her to the league. (Paulin is a past president of both the Scarsdale and Westchester County leagues.) In the Assembly, she said she wants “to be the best I can be — the best bill passer.”
Mimi Rocah, the new DA and a former prosecutor, said that she was motivated to run for office during the past four years by noticing that some people who had been in government a long time had “lost the ability to look outside of themselves and their political power … I thought I could do this better.”
She added that she was not referring to her predecessor or to her colleagues on the panel, all of whom she admires.
Attorney General James said, “Men can just look in the mirror and decide to run for office,” but women have to be convinced. “You have to find your passion, what makes you angry,” she said. For her it was injustice, seeing individuals locked out of opportunity. “I wanted to change that narrative,” she said, advising women to “run, run like never before, run because our country needs you.”
Sen. Stewart-Cousins said that while some people seek office “to get their name out” or because they are angry with somebody, “you should run because you seriously want to better the lives of others. It is not a vanity act.” If you have “fire in your belly to do something bigger than yourself, please step up.”
Stewart–Cousins said she is also motivated by her parents who did not have the opportunity she has had.
Starr asked Attorney General James what role she sees for her office in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
“It was a sad and despicable act and those responsible need to be held accountable,” James said, including co-conspirators, the president and those who gave tours of the Capitol the day before the insurrection.
In Albany, she said her office is working with state police to make sure everyone in the state capital are safe. “After the events in D.C. we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who threatens people in public service.”
Asked how the rise of extremism impacted her priorities, Stewart-Cousins said her priorities were always the same. When she was in Washington last week, she said she didn’t know whether to feel secure or alarmed at the presence of so many National Guard personnel. After a colleague was “chased down the highway on insurrection day,” she removed identifying markers from her car. She said she had received threats when she was voting in the Electoral College.
Asked about the state’s role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulin said she had become “an advocate for individuals and facilities in my district.” A Chinese-American group helped import masks and PPE, and recently she’s been working to secure individual access to the vaccine and helping people who had lost their jobs navigate the “unnavigable” unemployment system.
The state Legislature had to change laws to allow certain functions to take place on Zoom and make voting by mail easier, Paulin said.
As for the vaccine, “What the feds can do is get us more,” she said. “The rules seem to be in flux.” There’s no clarity, for example, on what constitutes an underlying condition that could make a person eligible for an earlier vaccination.
Next Rocah was asked how the domestic extremism of the past four years had affected her. She said that “insurrection day” (Jan. 6) occurred on her third day in office, which brought the country’s problems “into stark relief.” She said she wants to “be part of rebuilding trust in law enforcement,” but it won’t be easy and has to be done together with law enforcement. “The perception of that day is that law enforcement did not treat insurrectionists in the same way [as Black Lives Matter protesters] because they were white and possibly because of their political beliefs.
“My job, as a result, is harder,” Rocah said. “The next day I put out a statement calling for an investigation into why law enforcement was not prepared.” A few days later, Rocah asked local law enforcement to join her in condemning hate and received an immediate response from the Westchester County Police Association committing to equal enforcement of the law and rooting out extremism. “People are allowed to have extreme views, but not allowed to act on them violently,” she said.
Rocah said some local police departments had received complaints about white nationalist stickers being posted in neighborhoods where people of color live. They were not violent or criminal, but the stickers made people feel unsafe, especially in the light of recent events. Law enforcement told concerned neighbors they take the complaints seriously and are “collecting information about the incidents in a thorough and organized way.”
Rocah said she is considering embedding an investigator in the anti-terrorism task force so her office will have a connection to agencies who are best at this kind of intervention.
Starr asked Stewart-Cousins how the sovereignty of states could be protected in the Electoral College after the refusal of some congressmen to accept other states’ certified results.
The senator said she was happy to be able to vote for the winning ticket in the Electoral College this time after not having her vote count in the 2016 election. The state Senate has joined with other legislatures to support presidential election by popular vote. “If we can get this ratified around the country, we can get rid of a vestige of a disturbing past,” Stewart-Cousins said. To bolster the number of Electoral College votes allocated to Southern states when the Electoral College was established, slaves were counted as 3/5 of a person.
In response to the question of voting integrity, James said, “It is my responsibility to protect free and fair elections.” In the past three years her office has brought more than 76 cases against the former administration and won most of them. James said the state was able to halt administrative changes to postal service and stop the state board of elections from removing 200,000 names from the rolls without proper vetting. The attorney general has also taken action against individuals making robocalls with misinformation about voting in communities of color.
“Misinformation, intimidation and suppression are threats to democracy,” she said.
James thanked Stewart-Cousins and Paulin for passing legislation advising people of their rights with respect to absentee ballots and voting by mail.
In response to Starr’s question about redistricting, Paulin explained that Westchester’s status as a charter county exempted it in years past from redistricting guidelines that apply to other counties. At one point, a Republican majority on the county Board of Legislatures divided mostly Democratic Scarsdale in two and then, after an unsuccessful lawsuit filed by Paulin on behalf of the LWV, in three parts to dilute its influence.
While Scarsdale is now reunited on the county map, Paulin is hoping that all counties will be held to similar redistricting standards.
The state has appointed an independent redistricting commission for state legislative districts and Paulin hopes the Legislature will avoid partisan gerrymandering and follow the commission’s recommendations.
Noting how far women have come in the past 100 years, Starr asked Rocah what she thought women’s accomplishments would be in the next 100 years.
“We now have a woman vice president and a number of women in leadership positions and running for office who are likely to change the country for the better,” Rocah said. Since she took office, the leadership in the DA’s office has gone from largely all white male to largely all women and quite diverse, she said. “It was so easy — there was so much untapped talent in the office… It’s not just symbolic, but about different opinions and priorities.”
Later in the discussion, Rocah spoke about the need for prosecutors to get involved at an earlier stage in a criminal case rather than relying on search warrants and complaints drafted by police officers. We should not be asking police to perform lawyer functions,” she said. “We in the DA’s office need to have ownership and responsibility for our cases, which is now more possible because of Zoom.”
Asked what can be done to address systemic racism, Rocah said, “We need to say it out loud.” She has formed a new unit in the county DA’s office to get better data — who is being arrested, who is being prosecuted, what kind of sentences are they getting, who gets probation and who does not. “There are so many points in the continuum where racism can enter — we need to collect data and then work on fixing those points,” she said. She is hiring a “data architect” to oversee that effort.
In addition, law enforcement must represent the whole community, “not just white men enforcing the law,” she said.
James agreed that “it’s important to be honest. From the 1700s to the present, racism has had an impact on our laws and policing in general,” she said. “We need a system to identify officers who have racial animus and remove them from the force.”
Another problem is inconsistency: “We do not have one standard as it relates to use of force by police,” she said. “All precincts operate differently.”
Finally, she said, “We’ve made poverty and mental illness crimes in our society. Police are not equipped to deal with social problems like homelessness.”
Starr asked Paulin how housing and health care availability could be improved in New York State.
Paulin said the pandemic “has shown us hard evidence of racial and economic disparity.” Working and living conditions of low-income people expose them to greater risk, and many are afraid of the vaccine.
Stewart-Cousins said, “We have to stop pretending” that we have achieved liberty and justice for all. “We are a big enough country with a big enough capacity and big enough heart” to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table.
Paulin discussed ongoing efforts to deal with the impact of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that eliminated full deductibility of state and local taxes (SALT) from federal income tax returns. SALT “impacts communities like ours that have higher property taxes,” Paulin said. Legal challenges to the law have not succeeded, so legislators have brought together all communities of interest, including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties and various school districts to fight not the SALT law itself but the regulations involved regarding the use of tax deductible community funds to support government. A lawsuit, Village of Scarsdale v. IRS, is awaiting a judge’s decision.
Starr asked James what her main priorities were going forward. James said the state is working on cases against members of the former administration. Subjects needing to be addressed include environmental regulations, the Affordable Care Act, DACA, consumer fraud, reproduction issues and LGBT rights. “We’ll be working to reverse all the harm the Trump administration did to New York,” James said. “The Biden inauguration was a great day for freedom and equality in our country.”
Also needed are criminal justice reform and the inclusion of undocumented immigrants in the census, she said.
Asked about federal support for state initiatives, Stewart-Cousins said she was pleased that Democrats now lead the state and federal governments. “It’s easier when everyone is rowing the boat in the same direction,” she said. A consistent message about the deadly nature of the virus, the necessity of masks and the safety of the vaccine will make it easier to get the pandemic under control. Once that is achieved, the focus will be on economic recovery. “Then we can work on the equity piece, ‘building back better,’” she said. “I hope the federal government will be a great partner in achieving our goals.”
