After her peers elected New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in 2019 to become the first female Leader in the state's 242-year history, under her leadership the Senate Majority held hearings on sexual harassment in the workplace for the first time in 27 years.
One of the more than 55 NYS legislators who called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, Sen. Stewart-Cousins, who represents Scarsdale, Greenburgh, a significant portion of Yonkers, and parts of White Plains and New Rochelle, is just one of many women in politics who has been impacted by the patriarchal culture of government created due to the confluence of power and entitlement that can lead to a toxic workplace for its non-male-identifying members.
“My life has in many ways been impacted by sexism and racism … For years, I was shut out of the room, denied a seat at the table. I was underestimated,” Stewart-Cousins recounted. “Now, we are in a new day. We have 18 women serving in the New York State Senate [out of 63 total New York state senators], and we want to see even more women.”
Organizations like TimesUp Now, movements such as #MeToo, and the refusal of a new generation of women in politics to stay silent when confronted with instances of gender-based violence or discrimination are creating a new conversation and culture of accountability around sexual harassment in politics. On Sept. 24, 2020, House Democrats Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Jackie Speier introduced Resolution 1151, which recognized violence against women in politics as a global phenomenon. This came after a tumultuous year of sexist abuse toward women in power, including disparaging remarks, rape and death threats toward various female members of Congress.
On a more local level, a 2019 Purdue University study of U.S. mayors, published in its “Politics, Groups and Identities” journal, found that “female mayors are more likely than men to experience most types of violence and abuse ... such incidents are not out of the ordinary for women in U.S. politics generally.” Recently elected Scarsdale Village Mayor Jane Veron in an email to the Inquirer wrote, “Women and people of color need to be at the table. But getting to the table is not enough; they need their voices to be heard.”
Indeed, the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo are just the latest in a slew of sexual misconduct accusations and calls for resignation among powerful political figures. Cuomo, who was first accused of sexual harassment in December 2020 by former Cuomo administration special adviser Lindsey Boylan, now faces nine counts of sexual misconduct accusations ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault. The latest accusation comes from Sherry Vill, who said at a press conference on March 29 that Cuomo kissed her on both cheeks in a “highly sexual manner” while he was touring her flood-damaged home in May of 2017 near Lake Ontario. Her son took a video of the incident.
Other political figures such as President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer have also been accused of sexual harassment.
After Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to the governor, accused him of sexually harassing her last year, Cuomo issued a statement Feb. 28 in which he said, “I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm,” but admitted that “at work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny … I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended … I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”
Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who serves New York Assembly District 88, which includes Scarsdale, was one of the more than 55 state legislators who signed onto the press release issued March 11 that called for Cuomo’s resignation. Paulin explained that everyone in the NYS Senate is required to complete sexual harassment training. “The courses are extraordinary. They're great. They've done a great job at the state level,” Paulin said. “The courses that I've had to take as a legislator have been eye opening. They are clear. It gives you examples. You work in a group to understand those examples … You know what's appropriate and what's not appropriate. That's why ... it's shocking, after taking those courses, that the governor wouldn't have an appreciation of what sexual harassment is. You don't ask someone if they would have a relationship with an older man,” Paulin said in reference to Bennet’s accusation that Cuomo had asked her about her sex life and whether she had ever had sex with older men. “You just don't ask that, everybody knows that. How could the governor not know that?”
“You’re afraid for your job if you don’t act a certain way,” Paulin continued, discussing her own experiences, and the experiences of her female colleagues, with sexual harassment in the political landscape. “A lot of women have had that experience,” Paulin said referring to women’s concerns that they are valued less for their work, and more for their looks or sexual potential. “You feel a little nervous about where your career is going to be when someone who's in a higher authority seems to value you for something different than your work,” Paulin said.
Anna Ruch, the third person to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, reiterated this idea of men in politics abusing their positions of power when she told The New York Times she “was so confused and shocked and embarrassed ...” when Cuomo placed his hands on her face at a wedding reception and asked to kiss her. “It’s the act of impunity that strikes me … I didn’t have a choice in that matter.” This moment was also captured on camera.
“We have to change the culture about what's acceptable and what's not and why it's important,” Scarsdale resident and Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said. “It's truly about an environment where women feel as valued as their male counterparts, and where you don't feel that someone's holding something over you in a power dynamic kind of way, which all of these things add up to if you take them as a whole.
“When I read allegations against men in power … I think most women will read those and identify with some aspect of what they're reading … because some part of that has happened to all of us,” Rocah continued. “As a woman working ... you've experienced something like what we've read in the headlines … We've experienced comments that are passed off as jokes that are inappropriate and make us uncomfortable. We've experienced flirtation. We've experienced inappropriate questions. We've experienced belittling and diminishing of our experience and our skills as a professional, [where] you're treated sometimes like a young girl as opposed to a professional woman. Many people have also experienced inappropriate touching, and it doesn't have to be an assault but it could be something that just makes you uncomfortable. A handshake that lasts too long … An arm around you in an inappropriate way while you're posing for a picture ... A hug that lasts too long. Those are all almost everyday, normal occurrences in my personal experience and to most women. And the question becomes, When does it rise to the level of something that is intolerable, or unacceptable either under the law or just in an individual capacity? I think we as a society are still trying to figure that out.”
On March 12, the day after the Democratic state legislators’ press release, 12 Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York's 16th Congressional District, of which Scarsdale is a part, also released statements demanding that Cuomo resign. In a joint statement, Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman wrote that “unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault ... There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing-home deaths from both the public and the state legislature.”
The harassment accusations and an investigation into his administration's handling of data about nursing home deaths during the pandemic have put Cuomo’s political future in question as he negotiated the state budget and planned for New York’s reopening. Indeed, Cuomo’s perceived inability to properly lead at this moment in time as he is embroiled in defending his reputation was the main impetus for Paulin’s public call for Cuomo’s resignation.
“They're distracted,” Paulin said. “The government is not working like it should. And [Cuomo] should step down, at least until the attorney general comes forward and the impeachment committee comes forward with their recommendations, because it’s a distraction … I believe in due process, but at this point we need to move on. That's why not only did I sign on to the [March 11] statement, I organized the statement.”
In addition to the investigation into the allegations being conducted by Attorney General Leticia James, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie released a statement on March 11 in which he authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin its own impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles Lavine, “to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo.” Heastie’s statement ended by informing that “this inquiry will not interfere with the independent investigation being conducted by Attorney General James.”
