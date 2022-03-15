Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.