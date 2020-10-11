Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.