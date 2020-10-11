It was a magnificent 200-year-old oak, with a trunk 6 feet in diameter looming 130 feet in height with a lush canopy that gracefully framed the north side of my 1950s split-level house.
On July 27 my daughter called me, “Mom, I’m in my room and heard a loud crash. I think a tree fell.” I drove home, bracing myself for the view as I rounded the bend on Fox Meadow Road.
I gasped at the sight of my driveway and car covered with foliage. Between my neighbor and my properties were huge logs. A large limb from the oak had broken off, taking with it several smaller trees. Miraculously, most of the wood landed on the line between our properties, and the leafy limbs on and against my car did no damage. The fact that the car I was driving was not in the garage was fortuitous. Nothing would be going in or leaving that garage for a while.
I hadn’t spoken to my neighbor for months, years even, but this event triggered a lively conversation about the cleanup and why this limb broke off the huge tree that bridged both properties. His arborist assessed the situation and cited that beside the nuisance of removing the fallen limbs, it looked like the tree was diseased and should be taken down. The limb that fell was hollow, and there was a chance the whole tree could fall.
Kudos to my neighbor for his quick response and his arborist for the expert analysis. What I found strange was that to my eye the tree looked healthy and robust, but it was in fact diseased and could fall at any time.
Reports of Hurricane Isaias barreling toward us led to an expedited removal of the tree, and, on July 31, a huge crane, like those you see in downtown New York working on skyscrapers, arrived in my driveway. The removal was impressive — men lifted by cherry picker to stand on tree limbs strategically draped cables around huge lengths of limbs and the thick trunk, which they cut with powerful saws and then swung down to the front corner of my lawn by the driveway.
And so was created Woodhenge Scarsdale.
The 9-foot-high pile of logs were a wonder to behold by everyone who passed. People walking and driving by stopped in their tracks to gaze at the spectacle and take pictures. The limbs and logs were piled atop and against each other, forming artistic structures, and the wood within swirled with hollow crevices and moist decay. Oh, did I mention the odor of rotten wood?
I was surprised that despite the healthy look of the tree from the outside, the cut up limbs and trunk and the 6-foot-wide stump revealed hollow spaces and moist, stinky, dark shredded rot.
The hurricane arrived with a fury. The wind wreaked havoc and knocked out power and cable service for more than a week. But we luckily had dodged a bullet with the early removal of that dangerous tree. It could have fallen on us or our houses and cars.
After the storm, I noticed what looked like honeycomb sticking out of a small, almost hollow chunk of wood. I peered closer and saw a hive of honeybees and one larger, darker bee that looked like it could be the queen. One of the arborists took a piece of honeycomb and ate it. I wasn’t that brave, but I did peer in close to see this phenomenon and photographed the busy bees. They buzzed around but never menaced me, even though I was just a foot away. I grew attached and protective of them.
People came by throughout the day with their kids, cameras and phones, and I ventured out (with a mask of course) and showed them the beehive. Many, like me, had never seen one before, and I enjoyed sharing the experience. I thought it a teachable moment, or at least an interesting encounter with a living, buzzing beehive.
Woodhenge dwelled on my property for a month, as the cleanup from the storm took precedence over the removal. In the meantime, the moist ground and tons of wood gouged my lawn and the huge pile of logs became a Scarsdale tourist attraction.
Finally on Aug. 22, two workers from the tree company came back with saws, a chipper and two trucks. I heard one of the men say, “No puedo,” “I can’t.” But they did. It took two long days for them to saw all that wood into 2-foot wedges and then use a tractor the size of a Volkswagen Beetle to pick up and heave the logs into trucks. Some of the logs were so heavy the tractor tipped over as it struggled to lift them into the tall truck bed. The debris filled six truckloads.
When it came to the beehive, I wanted to save my little friends from the chipper. The workers put the chunk of wood with the beehive on the lawn by the street, and I went to work on Nextdoor asking for any beekeepers who would rescue a little colony of bees. I finally connected with a beekeeper who took them to a new home.
I suppose a message or lesson to be learned from this experience is that you can’t judge a tree by its exterior. Within, it could be diseased, hollow or need to be pruned or fertilized. We were lucky the fallen limb revealed a problem, but there could be trees on your property that are compromised and need attention. There’s a process where an arborist uses an incremental borer that goes to the center of the tree and extracts a thin strip of wood, supposedly without harming it, to determine whether the tree has decay or disease.
Things a homeowner could look for on their trees are wilted, smaller, discolored or missing leaves, dead branches, mildew or fungus, holes, ivy wrapped around it, and peeling or cracked bark. If in doubt, call an arborist. It might be worth checking into, unless you want your own Woodhenge.
