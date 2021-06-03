Scarsdale High School (SHS) sophomore Carly Gelles learned she won the 2021 National Catholic Forensic League Tournament in Oral Interpretation of Literature late Sunday night, May 30. Not only did Gelles win the championship, but she elected to compete at the Varsity level, which is open to all ages, but consists heavily of juniors and seniors.
Although Gelles did not officially join the speech team until the fall of her freshman year of high school, she did win Scarsdale Middle School’s speech contest in seventh and eighth grades. “Speech has definitely been a big thing to me ever since middle school,” Gelles said.
At the national competition, Gelles participated in the “oral Interpretation” category, in which participants have two prepared speeches — a prose piece and a poetry piece — that are each 10 minutes in length. For her prose, Gelles interpreted an excerpt from the memoir “Educated” by Tara Westover; Gelles’ poem was a “poetry program” about abusive relationships.
Gelles told the Inquirer that she enjoys oral interpretation because it allows and encourages her to express herself through a piece of literature. “I feel like I can really connect with the characters and the emotions I am trying to portray,” she said. “I just love doing that.”
Gelles commits several hours to preparing and practicing speech each week. “It depends on the week,” she said. When Gelles is not competing, she will likely spend around two to three hours per week in preparation. On weeks with tournaments, however, Gelles will spend anywhere from eight to 12 hours refining her speeches and participating in the contests.
To prepare for Nationals, Gelles has been training, in essence, by participating in other local competitions. “The speeches I competed with at Nationals, I have been competing with the whole year.”
Gelles plans to use the summer to prepare her next poetry and prose pieces before continuing her role on the team during the next academic year. Although Gelles is very familiar with oral interpretation, she also plans on broadening her skill set, exploring the category of “reclamation,” in which a participant examines an already-presented speech and makes it their own through interpretation. “You are not trying to copy someone,” Gelles said, in explaining the category of reclamation. “You are trying to look at it and think, ‘What does this mean to me?’ and ‘How can I portray that?’”
SHS physics teacher Joe Vaughan first started as an assistant coach for the school’s speech and debate team in 1999, when the team was composed of only 30 students who participated in only three of 12 competitive categories. Since then, Vaughan has seen the team grow “both in terms of the size of the squad, as well as the variety of offerings that we have,” adding that the team now boasts over 100 regularly competing students in 9 of 12 categories.
“Mr. Vaughan has been a really great mentor for me. He definitely has some of the best insight about what makes a great speech,” said Gelles, who has worked with Vaughan over the last two years on the SHS team. “Mr. Vaughan has looked at all of the speeches that I have competed with, especially before major tournaments, and given me feedback on ways I can tweak things to make more of an impact on my audience.”
This year, speech practices and competitions have been virtual, forcing students and coaches alike to adapt to a new format. Gelles explained that she had to alter from speaking to a live audience to presenting over Zoom to a camera and ensure her various movements fit within a judge’s screen. “The whole experience of speech is definitely very different,” Gelles said, comparing current with pre-pandemic processes.
“Speech is very social,” Gelles said, noting that she misses the team-bonding exercises and interpersonal relationships for which in-person tournaments are known. “Last year, before COVID hit, I had a bunch of speech tournaments in New York City, and I got to meet so many different kids and make so many friends.”
Vaughan also recognizes the importance of fostering community on the team, especially in a virtual setting. “Half the reason why everyone’s on the team is for that sense of community, a sense of belonging and a sense of place,” he said, adding that his team leadership cares heavily about people having good experiences and connectivity with each other.
On the other hand, speech’s virtual setting has provided Gelles with the opportunity to compete in many more competitions. “It is so convenient to be on Zoom and at home,” she said. “Last year, when you had to travel into the city or go stay somewhere for an entire weekend, that was a big time commitment. Whereas, if you are on Zoom, you can still do other things throughout the day and between rounds.”
Although Gelles is competing from home, her dedication to the contest remains strong. At the beginning of the speech season, she wanted to make sure she had a professional setup for the competitions. “I hung up a white sheet in my basement, and I got these softbox lights to have nice lighting,” she said. “There are certain things that you would never have to think about in normal years, but you have to adapt to the situation.”
At the beginning of the national competition, during the live awards ceremony, Gelles told the Inquirer that she had “no expectations of even coming near winning.” She also mentioned that, unlike many competitions, there was “nothing really residing” on this one, since placing at Nationals does not qualify participants for another higher-caliber competition.
By the time the announcers declared the second-place winner, Gelles knew she had won. “I was ecstatic,” she said, “I did not even believe it when I heard my name called.”
Vaughan has high hopes for Gelles: “With her sense of creativity and inventiveness, I am very much looking forward to what we can bring to life over the next couple of years.”
