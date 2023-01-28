A stalled development project on Old Colony Road in Edgemont should finally get underway again this week after nearly two months of delays — but it’s already caused plenty of consternation in the surrounding neighborhood.
Stop work orders were issued Dec. 5 for a development of four houses between Old Colony and Pipeline roads, just south of the Hartsdale train station. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer on Jan. 26 that construction should be able to begin again Monday, Jan. 30, now that the developer has secured a bond for the project.
Eliana Weissman, who lives on Old Colony, said the property’s current undeveloped state is causing extreme drainage issues — issues that were already a concern when the project was first going through the approval process, and that she says are only being exacerbated by the project’s languishing state and the fact that the developer removed all of the trees and vegetation from the lots.
“Last summer, the developer came in and just completely denuded the property [of trees] and there is a promise to install some type of drainage system, and to my knowledge it hasn’t been installed,” Weissman said.
The slope of the land has some steep grades, which makes erosion and water pooling onto Pipeline Road, which lies downhill of the project, an issue.
“It creates a water causeway that runs off the hill of this property down to the cliff down to Pipeline,” Weissman said. “That had been a major concern our neighborhood had been trying to work with Greenburgh to do something about, because it would come down the hill and it would freeze.”
Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan said the stop work orders were issued when the town’s new building inspector, who started in November, discovered the developer did not have the required bond for the project.
The bond, he said, is used “to make it so the property is not a detriment to the surrounding area” if the project is not completed.
The developer did have valid permits to remove the vegetation on the property, Sheehan said.
The project has been a point of contention in the neighborhood for some time.
The properties the four houses are planned to be built on were owned by Edgemont resident Gertrude Rothschild, who died in 2010. In her will, she left the land to the Nature Conservancy, a charitable organization focused on conserving land and waterways, with instructions that the land not be developed during her husband’s lifetime. When Henry Rothschild died in 2012 at age 92, the Nature Conservancy put the three plots of land up for sale. Hawthorne-based real estate developer ZappiCo Construction, LLC bought the land in February 2017 for $500,000.
Residents in the area were concerned about water runoff and traffic associated with the development as far back as 2019, according to reporting from the Inquirer at the time (http://bit.ly/3JiFCHx).
ZappiCo had obtained approval to build a separate house on Old Colony Road in September 2017, and Weissman said even that project had changed the drainage situation to cause more water to pool on Pipeline Road.
There were other concerns, too. This past June, neighborhood residents Jason and Shannon Feldman wrote to the Greenburgh Planning Board on behalf of the Greenridge Civic Association asking the board to reconsider approving the project because of potential problems with traffic safety, among other things.
“The part of Old Colony Road where these houses are proposed to be built is already unsafe,” they wrote. “There are steep hills, blind turns, and limited sight lines. But whatever the current conditions, adding four houses in this particularly dangerous section of Old Colony creates new, incremental, additional risk and it is the responsibility of the Planning Board to address this.”
A month prior, the Feldmans had sent a letter to the Planning Board in which they asked a question that seems prescient in light of the stopped work.
“Why should the community and town trust that Zappico will follow through with their plans to replace cleared trees given the sorry state that they left trees on 100 Old Colony and the lot now under discussion?” they wrote. “Those lots have numerous stumps that are approximately 15 feet tall, covered in invasives, and an eyesore in the neighborhood. Why was Zappico allowed to leave such an eyesore all of these years and why should we trust that they will do better with this new project?”
Eight months later, after two months of the project sitting in stasis, Weissman said she is concerned about problems the barren slopes could cause.
“We are all just holding our breath for that one storm because they took off all of these huge trees, they took off all of the shrubbery, the bushes, all of the plants there — there could be a landslide for all I know,” she said.
ZappiCo did not respond to a request for comment from the Inquirer in time for publication.
