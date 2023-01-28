p1-edgemont-constr-1.jpg
Courtesy of Eliana Weissman

A stalled development project on Old Colony Road in Edgemont should finally get underway again this week after nearly two months of delays — but it’s already caused plenty of consternation in the surrounding neighborhood.

Stop work orders were issued Dec. 5 for a development of four houses between Old Colony and Pipeline roads, just south of the Hartsdale train station. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer on Jan. 26 that construction should be able to begin again Monday, Jan. 30, now that the developer has secured a bond for the project.

p1-edgemont-constr-2.jpg

An image of the stop work orders issued for the four lots under construction on Old Colony Road.
p1-edgemont-constr-3.jpg

The hillside along Old Colony Road that Eliana Weissman says is causing drainage problems after it was denuded of trees.

