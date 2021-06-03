There always seems to be one “book of the summer,” a scrumptious page-turner that everyone snaps up, devours, and raves about to friends. By the looks of it, “The Last Thing He Told Me” has easily won the crown this year. The thriller, about a woman whose new husband disappears, is the No. 1 book on all of Amazon this week, and also topped The New York Times Best Sellers list.
While the novel is receiving wide acclaim, there’s a particular reason we locals might cheer its success: its author, Laura Dave, is a native Scarsdalian, SHS Class of 1995. Though she lives in California now, she has deep ties to our town.
“I love Scarsdale,” she said. “I miss it there. My best friend from the time I was 4, Dana Forman, still lives there.”
In fact, Dave credits the Scarsdale school system with nurturing her literary talents and ambitions. “I always wanted to be a writer,” she recalled. “My third grade teacher [in Quaker Ridge Elementary School], Mrs. Eckstein, would tell you that even in third grade I was reading stories and writing stories. And I had a wonderful teacher in second grade, Mrs. Butler, who was really encouraging of my reading and writing … that’s sort of how it started for me.”
At Scarsdale High School, Dave served as literary editor of the yearbook, and also became school president her senior year. She then attended the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in English and minoring in history. A year of work followed, copywriting for internet companies.
Yet Dave yearned for more. She went back to graduate school, first at the University of Massachusetts for a year, then to the University of Virginia, from which she received an MFA degree in writing.
“When I was in graduate school, I wrote several stories that ended up getting published in literary magazines, and I was proud of myself,” she said. “I found an agent who was interested in my writing, and I had written a manuscript in graduate school that was going to be my first novel.”
Dave returned to Scarsdale, moved back in with her parents, and set her sights on conquering the literary world. But this was not to be, at least not at first: “I was at a coffee shop in Bronxville, and I spilled water on my computer and lost my manuscript,” she said.
It was a setback that would derail many an aspiring writer. Yet Dave persevered. “It really was a blessing, because it taught me to think about how much I really wanted to do this,” she remembered.
“I ended up moving into the city, and I got 13 jobs that year, when I was trying to recreate that first book,” she said. “Many of those jobs helped me to write on deadline. I worked for ESPN as a writer, and I worked for Glamour and Cosmo doing freelance work. I tutored private school kids, but I kept my mornings free. I worked from 5 to 10 every morning on writing my novel. And at the end of that first year I had a new novel that I hope was a lot better than the novel that was lost.”
The result was the first of her six books to date, the critically acclaimed “London is the Best City in America,” for which actress Reese Witherspoon bought a movie option.
“A lot of it takes place in Scarsdale,” Dave pointed out. “How you grew up and where you grew up has an influence on how you understand the world. So in that way, I think there are pieces of my upbringing in all of the books [I have written].”
Though no movie of Dave’s debut novel has been made to date, “The Last Thing He Told Me” is headed for the small screen, via Apple TV. Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is producing the series, and actress Julia Roberts will star as the main character, Hannah.
Dave, not surprisingly, is thrilled. “I love [Julia Roberts],” she said. “I think that’s the ’90s girl in me. ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘The Pelican Brief’ [two movies in which Roberts starred] are still among my favorite movies!”
What is the secret to Dave’s stunning success? She’s happy to share it: persistence. “My No. 1 piece of advice is that what makes you a writer is that you write,” she said.
“If you really want to write, make the time and turn it into a habit,” Dave recommended. “It doesn’t have to be that that means that you’re writing eight hours a day or even five hours a day. But you know that there’s a time that you create a writing ritual for yourself and that you stay devoted to it, just the same way you brush your teeth every day.”
She has another suggestion as well: “If you’re enjoying the writing and enjoying the process, don’t worry about the publishing piece — that can come later. There’s plenty of time for that, so that you are really honing your craft.”
If you’re interested in hearing more of Dave’s wisdom, she will be hosting an author talk through the Bronxville Public Library on Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3g5H3Js.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.