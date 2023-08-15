LS-Dan-O'Brien-photo.jpg

Dan O’Brien has three books coming out in September.

Writing and growing up in Scarsdale go hand-in-hand for Dan O’Brien. It’s not only where he learned to write and fall in love with the power of the craft, but it’s where much of the material for his work comes from.

Next month, the 1992 Scarsdale High School graduate will release three books: the memoir “From Scarsdale: A Childhood” (Dalkey Archive Press); a collection of three plays, “True Story: A Trilogy” (Dalkey Archives Press); and a collection of poetry, “Survivor’s Notebook” (Acre Books).

