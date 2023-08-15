Writing and growing up in Scarsdale go hand-in-hand for Dan O’Brien. It’s not only where he learned to write and fall in love with the power of the craft, but it’s where much of the material for his work comes from.
Next month, the 1992 Scarsdale High School graduate will release three books: the memoir “From Scarsdale: A Childhood” (Dalkey Archive Press); a collection of three plays, “True Story: A Trilogy” (Dalkey Archives Press); and a collection of poetry, “Survivor’s Notebook” (Acre Books).
“It was kind of coincidence,” O’Brien said of the timing. “It just kind of feels meaningful to me because they’re the three genres I write in. They overlap a lot in terms of subject matter.”
O’Brien’s current works center around two main themes: growing up in a “verbally and emotionally” abusive household in Scarsdale in which mental illness was a major player, and battling cancer at the same time as his wife, actress/writer Jessica St. Clair, over a decade after having lived near Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001.
O’Brien’s parents grew up in Scarsdale. The fourth of six children, O’Brien said his mother had a “very difficult upbringing” with a “abusive mother and a schizophrenic brother,” which meant O’Brien, who will turn 50 in December, and his five siblings “all grew up with the ghosts of her difficult childhood.” The oldest and youngest siblings are 18 years apart.
O’Brien, who moved to California in 2007, has written about his family before and said he had spoken with his oldest brother Christopher about sharing his stories of various suicide attempts. Christopher worked for the village’s IT department and died in 2021, soon after his retirement.
“So that’s what the memoir is about really, growing up in that family,” O’Brien said. “It’s about Scarsdale in a lot of ways, although most of my memories of Scarsdale are pretty positive as a town. But it’s definitely an interesting perspective on Scarsdale to grow up in a family without money, from a very working class.”
Things also took a turn when O’Brien’s parents disowned him about 17 years ago. That’s something he explored in the play “The House in Scarsdale,” which is part of the collection being published next month, where he interviewed relatives, including many estranged family members, in search of an understanding of his parents.
O’Brien said he talks to some of his siblings, while others “are more aligned with my parents versus me.”
“My idea of writing formed around the struggles in my family, this idea that of giving voice to take a wider view… so when I was about 13, 14, discovering writers who told the truth about difficulties in life really saved me, I think, emotionally, psychologically,” O’Brien said. “I don’t really know what I would have done without it. So at a very early age I felt like giving voice or trying to give voice to taboo subjects, to what was difficult or challenging in life. For better and for worse that was my calling, I guess, as a writer.”
The challenge for O’Brien has been not betraying trust, confidence and privacy, while also being able to tell his stories. There is also the vulnerability of opening up himself.
“I think there’s a balance there because I feel like for many writers and artists, the more vulnerable you make yourself the more appreciative other people usually are when they read the work or see a play,” O’Brien said. “So there’s a reward too for that and people share their vulnerabilities and it helps you connect to other people.
“But sometimes there are days when I wish I was the type of writer who just wrote things that were less personal, because I think that would that would sometimes feel easier. But that’s just not what I get inspired about. That’s not the type of writing that I’m drawn to as a reader.”
O’Brien is a college professor and shares his outlook on writing that he learned from the likes of “confessional” writers like Anne Sexton, Sylvia Plath and Robert Lowell.
“I’m always telling my students to write about what feels dangerous to them, which is another way of saying, what matters, what’s very personal to them, and what can they risk in their writing?” he said.
While inside the walls of O’Brien’s childhood home weren’t positive, growing up in Scarsdale was for him.
“I have such fond memories of the neighborhood,” he said. “I grew up in Edgewood. And just maybe it’s also at that time, the ’70s and early ’80s when I was pretty young. I lived on a dead end street and it was very much its own sort of enclosed kingdom with a lot of kids really and so there’s a whole very long chapter just kind of celebrating my fond memories of that time, especially with summers when we would just wolf down our dinner and run outside and stay out as late as we could getting bit by mosquitoes, playing kick the can or whatever we were doing.”
O’Brien liked the freedom of school, going from a “dramatic/traumatic” home to a place where he “felt kind of freed.”
“People were reacting to me in a way that felt supportive for the most part and whether that was athletics — I played varsity soccer and baseball — or I was class president for two years before I was ousted in a in a bloodless coup — I really wasn’t that good at being president so I don’t feel too bad about it,” he said. “But school was for me to escape. Because there was so much mental illness in my family and my parents didn’t leave the house very much — they didn’t really have any friends — part of me probably felt because I was part of that family that maybe I’d be stuck like that, living that kind of existence, and school was one way I saw, along with writing — they were intertwined — that I found some self-esteem and saw a way out.”
Finding beauty and hope in struggle, loss or tragedy is another hallmark of O’Brien’s writing. That comes through in the latest poetry collection — a follow-up to “Our Cancers” — as he dealt with the impacts of two parents dealing with cancer while raising a toddler. That book also intertwines with the struggles of O’Brien’s upbringing.
“The poetry for me it’s just more fragmentary in terms of the memories and the images less literal often because poetry is so metaphorical and symbolic,” O’Brien said.
The prose memoir offers a more straightforward storytelling.
“The memoirs that I love are very much about memory, too, sort of investigating and even questioning what we remember, whether it’s true, why we remember it a certain way,” O’Brien said. “The structure is nonlinear. There’s a framing device of our cancer experience, because that really was the catalyst for me to write it now. I felt like who knows how much longer I’ll have, so I want to get this down on paper and make sense of it and maybe forgive my family and forgive myself. It’s also made me to try to tell that story for my daughter in case I wasn’t around when she was older, and she wanted to sort of understand where I came from. She was 2 when I was diagnosed, and now unbelievably, she’s almost 10.”
The three plays in O’Brien’s collection are “technically” a trilogy or “sequence.” The first two, “The Body of an American” and “The House in Scarsdale” have already been staged, while “New Life” was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s rare that it’s being published before it’s been performed.
The first and third plays involved collaboration and storytelling with Pulitzer Prize-winning war reporter Paul Watson, who became O’Brien’s friend.
O’Brien is eagerly awaiting the debut of another of his plays, a docu-drama about Sandy Hook called “Newtown,” that will premier at the Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York, in 2024, in addition to another poetry book, “Flying on Easter” (Poetry London) next year. This is the third time Geva has staged one of O’Brien’s works.
Visit www.danobrien.org to learn more.
