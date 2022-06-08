A head-on collision was reported June 4 around 2 a.m. on the Bronx River Parkway, southbound. It was caused by a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lane. The operator of the wrong-way car, a black Durango, was in custody of county police prior to firefighters arrival. Two occupants of a black BMW coupe, which was hit by the Durango, were able to get out of the car. Scarsdale ambulance was on scene and transported both occupants of the BMW to the hospital. Police assisted with traffic and tow.
$26K stolen via altered check
A Huntington Avenue resident June 4 said someone altered one of his checks and cashed it, using his credentials. He said he dropped a check, written in the amount of $3,000, in a mail drop box located at Huntington and Brewster roads. The other party never received the check and he soon learned it had been altered and cashed for $26,000. His bank is investigating but requested a police report. The complainant said he also filed a complaint with the U.S. Postal Service.
A Meadow Road resident May 31 reported fraudulent activity affected his checking account twice in May. He said the amounts in question ranged from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars. The man told police he uses the account primarily to pay his mortgage and he plans to meet with bank officials who requested a police report for documentation.
Stolen car
An Axtell Drive resident June 3 told police his Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $36,000 was stolen from where he parked it on the street in front of his residence. He said the keys were likely in the car and it was unlocked.
Issues at the crosswalk
On June 5, a 69-year-old pedestrian on Post Road said he was in a marked crosswalk at Edgewood Road when the front tire of his bicycle was struck by an oncoming car and his foot was injured. The 67-year-old driver of the car said she changed lanes when another car in front of her stopped for the pedestrian. She provided her information to the police.
Not my dog
A Canterbury Road resident May 30 reported a dog in her yard that wasn’t hers. The owner arrived prior to police arrival and retrieved the dog.
Noisy pressure washer
A caller May 30 reported someone violating the town ordinance by using a gas-powered leaf blower on River Road. On arrival, police saw a power washer being used. No ordinances were broken.
Roaming turtles
A large turtle was reported in the road May 30 at Norma Place. Police lifted the turtle and transported it to a nearby pond.
A snapping turtle was reported June 2 on a property on Seneca Road. In the interest of public safety, the turtle was relocated to a wooded area along the Sheldrake River.
A “giant snapping turtle” was reported June 2 by a Tisdale Road resident who said it was in her driveway. On arrival, police said it appeared to be guarding an egg. The caller was advised to contact animal services for guidance for the turtle’s safe removal.
Chased by a fox
A caller May 30 reported a red fox chased her and her dog on Birchall Drive. She was given advice on how to deal with future wildlife encounters.
A caller May 31 reported a dead dog on Post Road. On arrival, police saw it was a fox, not a dog. The highway department was notified.
Objects to mulch
A Post Road caller called police May 31 to report a “strong toxic odor.” Police investigated and told the caller the smell was due to fresh mulch. Later that day, the person who had the mulch put on her yard went to police headquarters to report receiving a phone call from the complaining neighbor who said he would continue to harass her if she put down more mulch. Apparently, he was convinced it contained chemicals, despite the police telling him it was just mulch and the smell would dissipate over time. Both parties were told not to interact with each other.
The neighbor who went to the police station said a landscaping company was scheduled to deliver more mulch to her yard that day. Police offered to ride by her house to make sure she wasn’t harassed. She said she thought it would be OK without a police response, but she would contact police if her neighbor became irate.
Frightened neighbor
A Palmer Avenue resident called police May 31 to report children in her neighborhood were trying to frighten her. Police looked at the caller’s video surveillance and told her a spider appeared to be building a web, causing an unusual reflection that was picked up by the security camera.
No permit?
Police are investigating a water violation reported June 1 on Murray Hill Road related to pool water draining from a residence. Police followed a trail of hose connected to a pool located at the rear of a house. The water looked dirty and was streaming to a nearby storm drain. It was not creating a safety hazard. Police were unable to contact the homeowner. Police contacted the Scarsdale Village engineer’s office to check if the homeowner had a permit to drain the pool into the public street. They did not, and there was no paperwork on file for such work. A summons was issued to the homeowner with a court date of June 22. Pictures were taken and attached to the report.
Oh, Rocky
A caller June 1 reported a sick or injured raccoon on Deerfield Lane. On arrival, police saw the injured animal, but because of its location, decided dispatch was not an option. The animal didn’t seem rabid or aggressive and the caller was told to call back if the raccoon moved into an open space. The caller was also given contact information for a wildlife specialist.
A rabid raccoon was reported June 1 at Crossway Field on Mamaroneck Road. On police arrival, a firefighter isolated the animal by putting a large pail over it. It was relocated to a safe area and dispatched.
Suspicious behavior
On June 2 a Richbell Road resident expressed concern about two people seen getting out of a van in the early hours of the morning and walking up the resident’s pathway. Police located the van and the operator who was wearing a headlamp. He said he was delivering milk. The homeowner told police a delivery was expected, but hadn’t realized it could be at such an early hour.
They’ve been warned
Summons and citations were issued June 2 to a homeowner and their landscaper for using gas-powered leaf blowers on Heathcote Road. A Cushman Road resident the same day reported a neighbor using gas-powered leaf blowers, but when police arrived, landscapers who may have been working on the property had left the area.
Loose dog
A loose black and white dog was reported June 3 in the vicinity of Heathcote Road and Morris Lane. The caller said the dog was in her car; she brought it to the police station and an officer made a call and a dog sitter arrived to get the dog after receiving a citation for a dog at large.
Spilled paint
Police received multiple calls June 3 about a gallon of white paint that fell off a vehicle and spilled in the road. Police responded and blocked the area off to traffic; the highway department and firefighters arrived to clean paint off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle that the paint fell from returned to the scene and said he intended to clean it up; he was given a citation for failing to remove debris from the road. He was also given a traffic ticket for operating an unregistered vehicle; his registration had expired two years prior.
Fence issues
A Hampton Road resident June 3 reported a neighbor was removing fencing that belongs to her. On arrival, police saw the fence was still standing but had been taken apart. Police were not able to contact the owner of the other property. The caller said she would contact the village to confirm property lines. No further action was taken.
Sitting in the bushes
A person called police June 3 to report someone wearing a hoodie was sitting in the bushes at the intersection of Post and Tompkins roads. Police found the person who said he was frustrated that the bus driver didn’t stop at the correct bus stop; he said he would walk instead.
Online threats
An Aspen Road resident went to police headquarters June 3 to report online threats from someone on Facebook who was demanding $3,000 from the resident. Police told him it was a scam and he should delete that Facebook account.
Found wallet
A wallet was found June 4 at Quaker Ridge School. Inside were various cards and $16 cash. Police tried to contact the owner of the wallet without success; they vouchered it for safekeeping.
Stolen bike
A caller June 4 reported a bicycle was stolen from his backyard on Post Road overnight. He said early in the morning a man wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants entered his yard and took his son’s blue bike. He said the man got on the bike and rode off, headed southbound.
Closet light was on
Police went to Griffen Avenue June 5 and spoke with the manager of a property who lives in a separate residence on the property. He told police he was walking his dog around the property when he noticed a closet light was on inside the main house; he called police who entered the house and saw a second story window was broken. The homeowner was notified and a report made.
Stole phone, transferred money
A Murray Hill Road resident June 5 reported he’d lost his phone in New York City the day before and whoever took it transferred $3,900 from his Venmo account. He said he contacted his bank, which put his account on high alert. Police told him to contact the appropriate NYPD precinct if he wanted to report the lost phone. A report was made regarding the fraudulent money transfer.
Wallet not missing after all
On June 5, a caller on East Parkway reported her wallet was missing; she said she thinks she lost it in CVS on Popham Road. She gave police several locations in the village where she had been that day. Police went to all the locations she mentioned, but nobody saw a wallet nor turned in anything. She called back later to report she had found her wallet.
Gardening tool threat?
A Gorham Road resident June 5 reported an encounter with a woman driving a silver Mercedes who kept circling her house and trying to get her attention. The reporting party said her relatives went outside and tried to talk to the driver who shouted, “I want to speak with her, not you.” She said the woman had a gardening tool in her hand and was driving erratically. Police looked for the described car and driver without success.
The complainant was told to call back if it happened again. They did call back after midnight to say a car they never saw before was parked outside the house. Police drove by and saw the car was legally parked and unoccupied. There was no further police action.
Fire
A misfiring gas boiler brought firefighters to Griffen Avenue May 30; readings were reported in the basement. The house was ventilated and Con Edison Gas was called. The homeowner told firefighters he thought an attic fan caused the problem. He was told it was the boiler; the unit was red-tagged and disconnected.
A sprinkler activated May 31 brought firefighters to a house on Corell Road. Two residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated inside. One firefighter put on a mask and entered the house and found no hazards. They reset the alarm.
Water from an overflowing drip pan from an attic air handler May 31 brought firefighters to a house on Oak Lane. Water was found leaking through to a smoke detector on the second floor. The attic unit was shut down and the homeowner was told to call for service.
A malfunctioning water heater brought firefighters to a Drake Road residence May 31. There was an odor of gas in the basement and the residents were evacuated. Con Edison Gas was called and took over the scene.
Firefighters went to Ridgedale Road June 1 in response to an activated smoke alarm. The resident said cooking set off the alarm, and declined to let firefighters inside.
On June 1, a burning electrical switch inside a roof-mounted heating and cooling system circulated burnt-smelling air inside a synagogue on Fox Meadow Road. Power to the unit was shut off and office staff were advised to call for repair.
A worker in an attic space June 2 fell to the second floor at a house under construction on Oak Lane. Fire personnel were asked to get the worker down and out of the building. They forced the front door to gain access for tools and equipment. Firefighters assisted EMS to retrieve the patient who was carried down stairs to a stretcher located outside the structure. The person was taken to the hospital by EMS.
A car drove into a house June 3 on Rectory Lane. According to police, the driver of an Audi lost control while moving in reverse from a house across the street. The car went across a front lawn and struck a house. That house was checked for electric, gas, carbon monoxide and structural hazards; an electric circuit on a damaged wall was shut down, but no other hazards were found and no one inside was injured.
The driver was stable, with minor lacerations. Fire personnel used power saws to cut through bushes to reach the driver’s side door to extricate her; she was transferred to a stretcher and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Firefighters assisted in getting her car ready for towing. The building department was notified of damage to the house.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from May 30 to June 5, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.