One of the finest violin players in the world graced the stage in the Scott Room of the Scarsdale Library last weekend. Metropolitan Opera Orchestra violinist Yang Xu, accompanied by pianist and wife Huizhong Shen and cellist Qianci Liu, captivated a packed room of residents of all ages.

The trio played a variety of pieces with different tempos by Mendelssohn, Bruch, Massenet, Tchaikovsky, Wieniawski and Elgar. The more Xu’s bow was moving, the more invigorating the sound, and when he moved it slowly across the strings a feeling of calm filled the room.

