One of the finest violin players in the world graced the stage in the Scott Room of the Scarsdale Library last weekend. Metropolitan Opera Orchestra violinist Yang Xu, accompanied by pianist and wife Huizhong Shen and cellist Qianci Liu, captivated a packed room of residents of all ages.
The trio played a variety of pieces with different tempos by Mendelssohn, Bruch, Massenet, Tchaikovsky, Wieniawski and Elgar. The more Xu’s bow was moving, the more invigorating the sound, and when he moved it slowly across the strings a feeling of calm filled the room.
“I want to thank the library board for giving us this chance to have like a casual party,” Xu said. “I told the audience not to get too into it being a classical concert. I think that drives a lot of people away, not knowing the composer or the music. In this environment, it’s casual and they can bring kids and come and enjoy the environment. I think it’s the best thing for a Sunday afternoon. I tried to have an interesting program.”
Seeing the range of ages from toddlers to senior citizens was exactly what the performers had hoped for.
“I think people have different takes from it,” Shen said. “The kids will see that they like this instrument or [that] one or they like a piece that’s fast or slow. For a different age, maybe the older people they will have a different life experience that relates to some of this music.”
Xu and Shen moved to Scarsdale in March this year and were honored to share their talents with their new community.
After living 14 years in the city just five minutes away from Lincoln Center, where Xu rehearses and performs, Xu and Shen moved to Scarsdale with their children, who are 2 and 5, just in time for the older one to start school. Xu said the move was worth giving up his quick commute.
“It’s kind of overwhelming because with the Metropolitan Opera we perform 260 concerts a year and not only the opera alone, but we play at Carnegie Hall and also some chamber music,” Xu said. “We have a tour to Europe and Asia during the summertime. Moving out of the city I feel a little bit different. I still go down to rehearse and perform, but driving back home it’s so quiet and it’s such a nice town with great surroundings and great schools, so we feel quite fortunate.”
Xu often heads into the city to rehearse, returns home to spend time with his kids and then goes back to Lincoln Center to perform.
Xu has been with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra since 2008. At an early age he was seen as a prodigy, winning many awards as a youth. Xu studied at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music China, graduated from Oberlin Conservatory, earned a master’s degree from Juilliard School and received a graduate certificate at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, studying under other world-renowned musicians.
Xu has been a guest concertmaster with the London Philharmonic, the Seattle Symphony and the China National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, in addition to touring as a soloist with the China National Symphony in North America in 2013. He’s played worldwide to grateful audiences and played on the Met Orchestra’s 2014 Grammy Award-winning complete Wagner’s Ring cycle.
Shen grew up in China, where she started playing piano at age 5, and moved to California after graduating from high school. She graduated from USC Thornton School of Music and received a master’s degree from Rutgers. She has collaborated with musicians from the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and New York City Ballet and has played at venues such as Weill Hall, Zankel Hall, DiMenna Center, Bovard Hall and Newman Hall.
Though Shen doesn’t play professionally, she shares her love of music through teaching piano.
“Learning music is like learning a language — you have to have the right environment, you have to be there and live with it and then the kids will really enjoy it,” Shen said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re going to do it for a living or not, even for the lifelong enjoyment it’s very important. We want the kids exposed to different genres of music. Parents don’t always know if the kids will like it or not, so this is a great opportunity.”
Bringing music directly to families is key for Shen.
“Especially for Scarsdale there is a huge interest in music,” she said. “All the parents want their kids to learn some instrument. Here we have a great high school orchestra and that starts in elementary school. There’s a great potential here and the more concerts, the more music we can play and share, I think it’s good for the kids. It’s a little bit far to attend a real concert at Carnegie Hall or Lincoln Center. If we had more of this, the kids would be more interested.”
In 2012, Shen and Xu played a concert tour in China. They said they enjoy any opportunity to practice and perform together.
“It’s very fortunate for us that we have time to rehearse together,” Xu said. “We find time. The kids go to school or they go to bed and we can go to the basement to rehearse. It’s not that easy once you have kids, but we find time. And we get friends to play with us. It’s the best thing.”
Met Orchestra members do a lot of community service in the inner city performing for students whose schools often don’t have orchestra programs. The goal is to expose them to a different type of music. Xu finds it rewarding and wanted to give a similar type of experience to those in his new hometown.
“When we moved to the town we thought this is a great place and our kids are so fortunate to have this great school system and each of the elementary schools has a great orchestra program and great teachers,” Xu said. “We feel very fortunate to have our kids grow up in this kind of environment and we like to give it back a little bit and play for our neighbors.”
Xu was “very surprised” by the turnout. Advanced registration was required and the seats filled up so quickly that the library never properly advertised the event.
“Many of my friends contacted me and said they could not get a seat,” Xu said. “It’s a great surprise for us. We hope to give more concerts to more residents in town and get to know more people. Hopefully I can also bring some more friends [from] my orchestra and also the New York Philharmonic.”
A question-and-answer period followed the performance, but the only question asked was, “When are you coming back?”
That was met with a smile and a nod. So hopefully soon.
