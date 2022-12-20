A prominent local community member is also now a published author.
Alise Curran published her first children’s book, “Nana Will Say Yes,” Nov. 11.
The book, she said, shows “the sugary side” of the bond between a child and his or her grandmother.
Curran, a Valhalla resident, has been involved in the local community for some time — she was one of the leaders of the Greenburgh COVID Angels program, helping more than 4,000 seniors in the community get COVID-19 vaccines when the jabs were hard to come by last year.
She helped out fellow Westchesterites again during the baby formula shortage that began earlier this year, starting a Facebook group called Westchester Formula Finders, which had more than 1,000 members just five days after it was first created, and was featured in the Inquirer (https://bit.ly/3WjDr9Z).
At the time, Curran said she had her network of friends and family looking for the formula she needed for her then-8-month-old, but she decided to create the social media group to help people who weren’t so lucky.
“For me I feel OK, like I’m in a decent position because I have friends and family all over the place with this. I feel badly for people who don’t have that social network,” Curran said back in May.
A formula bin continues to be available at Greenburgh Town Hall for people to drop off unneeded formula, which they can post photos of to the Westchester Formula Finders group to let families know they can pick up the formula their babies’ need.
Now with her book, Curran has gotten a chance to showcase some of her creativity.
“It’s definitely something I’ve always wanted to do, write a children’s book,” Curran said.
“Nana Always Says Yes” is intended for children from pre-K to second grade, Curran said, and the book contains simple rhymes that touch on the relationship between grandmother and grandchild: “Nana will say yes when you ask for a cookie,” “Nana will say yes even though you’re playing hooky,” and so on.
Many of the rhymes in the book were taken directly from moments Curran’s 4-year-old daughter has with her grandmother — Curran’s mother.
“It’s modeled off my mom and my daughter’s relationship,” Curran said. “Every time we walk in, my daughter asks her for a cookie, and my mom says, ‘It’s just one cookie, I never get to give her anything.’”
The rhymes may be at a level a 4-year-old can easily understand, but some of the emotions in Curran’s book run much deeper.
“Nana will say yes because she knows the time will pass,” reads one excerpt alongside an illustration of the young child now grown up and attending graduation. “Nana will say yes because she knows it will go too fast.”
Curran said technology made the book’s illustrations possible — she was connected with illustrator Aisha Gohar through Fiverr, a global platform for freelance services.
“She actually lives in Pakistan, so we never spoke on the phone or Zoom,” she said. “Everything was through the app.”
This may be Curran’s first book, but it won’t be her last —she said she already has four others written, including a companion book about grandfathers she plans to publish soon.
“Nana Will Say Yes” book is available on Amazon.com or Bookshop.org.
Curran also said she is donating copies of the book to local schools, Little Free Libraries across Westchester County, local public libraries and the Reach-A-Child organization.
