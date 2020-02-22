Renowned yoga teacher and ballroom dancer Tao Porchon-Lynch, who taught many years in Scarsdale at the JCC of Mid-Westchester and was listed in 2012 as the World’s Oldest Practicing Yoga Teacher by "The Guinness Book of World Records," died Feb. 21 at age 101.
Born in 1918, her Indian mother died in childbirth and her French father emigrated to Canada. She was raised by her father’s brother and his wife in the French colony of Pondicherry, India. In 2019, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch won the Padma Siri Award from the Indian government for her outstanding contributions to world culture.
Her motto was always “There is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it.”
As a small child in India, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch watched boys on the beach practicing yoga. It was not considered ladylike for girls to participate. However, she learned all the moves and practiced in secret. When she became an adult, she persuaded B.K.S. Iyengar, one of the world’s leading yoga teachers, to let her become his first female student. Mrs. Porchon-Lynch became a master yoga teacher and taught in the U.S., also giving master classes around the world in India, Slovenia, Peru, Israel and Dubai among other countries. In 2012, she was honored by "The Guinness Book of World Records."
When she was 12 years old, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch’s uncle — a friend and supporter of Mahatma Gandhi — took her with him to march with Gandhi to protest the British rule in India. The Indian government recently honored Mrs. Porchon-Lynch for being the only living participant of that famous march.
When World War II broke out, she learned that her father's Canadian regiment was coming to Europe to fight. She left India and went to live with her aunt at the family winery in the south of France. Her aunt, who hated the German soldiers for hunting fleeing Jews seeking sanctuary in England, hid the escapees in empty wine barrels.
As a teenager, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch worked with a young man in the French Resistance to lead the Jewish families to boats heading for England. When her partner was caught and tortured by the Nazis, she escaped to England. During the bombings she worked as a dancer in London nightclubs.
Journalist Quentin Reynolds devoted a column to her brave efforts to keep up English morale at the risk of her own life. After the war, the Lever Brothers Co. came to Europe to find European models to take back to the U.S. Mrs. Porchon-Lynch, who had just won a Best Legs in Europe contest, was selected to appear on "The Bob Hope Show" and traveled to the U.S. With that exposure, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch was given a contract by MGM. She became a starlet who appeared in small roles in movies including “Showboat” and “Thief of Baghdad” and 1950s television shows such as “I Married Joan” and “Highway Patrol.” Between takes, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch gave yoga lessons to her co-stars.
Mrs. Porchon-Lynch attended a friend’s wedding in New York and fell in love with one of the guests, Bill Lynch. They married in the 1960s and she moved to Westchester. Together they founded the American Wine Society. She became a wine judge and vice president of the Southern New York State chapter of the society. After her husband’s death in 1982, she began teaching yoga full time and founded the Westchester Institute of Yoga in 1982. She taught at the JCC of Mid-Westchester in Scarsdale for 40 years.
A certified yoga trainer, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch trained scores of yoga teachers and taught many generations of students. When she was 87, she trained to become a competitive ballroom dancer at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Hartsdale. She won more than 100 first prizes and was again listed in "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the world’s oldest competitive ballroom dancer. In an era when many focus on wrinkles, she told her students, “I don’t believe in age; I believe in energy.”
In 2015, Mrs. Porchon-Lynch wrote a book, “Dancing Light: The Spiritual Side of Being Through the Eyes of a Modern Yoga Master.”
A memorial service for Mrs. Porchon-Lynch will be held in the spring. She requested that donations be made in her name to the Wildlife Conservation Society (wcs.org) to save animals and their habitats for future generations.
