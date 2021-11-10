Ulysses Fernandez, 29, from Yonkers was arrested Nov. 6 for driving while intoxicated. He was pulled over at Post Road near Rugby Lane after being detected by police radar as speeding on Post Road. According to police, Fernandez appeared intoxicated, his speech was slurred and he showed other signs of impairment. Fernandez did poorly on several field sobriety tests and was arrested and brought to police headquarters where he was processed and released. His 2000 Honda Civic was impounded by police.
Christopher S. Seemer, 36, of Tuckahoe, was arrested Nov. 6 after a store manager at the CVS on Popham Road called police to report a shoplifter. The manager described a man wearing a white winter hat and jeans; police found him in the area and while determining he hadn’t stolen anything from CVS, learned he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Greenburgh for petty larceny. He was arrested and brought to police headquarters while Greenburgh police were notified. Greenburgh police said they would pick up Seemer and take him into their custody.
Who’s walking around?
Suspicious activity was reported Nov. 1 on Fenimore Road when a man dressed entirely in black was reported “aimlessly” walking around the property next to the caller’s house. The homeowner at the described property told police he knows the man and there was no problem.
A Lee Road resident called police Nov. 6 to report a man looking like he was trying to enter a neighbor’s house through a side door entrance. The caller said they couldn’t be sure if it was the owner of the house or not. The homeowner was contacted and said she did enter her own house through her side door. She said everything was fine and no police action was required.
No smoking on school grounds
A person went to police headquarters Nov. 1 to report people smoking on school property near the tennis courts. Police went to the location, but didn’t see anyone smoking.
Wildlife
A Tunstall Road caller Nov. 2 reported a coyote on their property. Police looked for the animal but didn’t see it.
A coyote was sighted Nov. 6 near Sherbrooke and Heathcote roads. Police drove around looking for it without result.
Water where it shouldn’t be
A caller reported Nov. 2 a large amount of water pooling from the sidewalk into the roadway at Sheldrake and Mamaroneck roads. Police saw water coming from what looked like the tree line on a property line of a house on Sheldrake Road. They checked with the homeowner but the water didn’t appear to be coming from an irrigation system at that house. The water department was notified and arrived on scene. They determined it was a localized issue from another resident’s property and not a water main break. The problem was identified and corrected.
A Black Birch Lane caller Nov. 6 reported water pooling in her backyard from an unknown source. Police saw water in her yard and also water bubbling from the ground at another location in the yard. The caller said her property is on top of a water main pipe. The water department was notified about the condition so it could be corrected.
Rear-ended at the red light
A woman went to police headquarters Nov. 2 to report she was the victim of a hit-and-run incident on Popham and Post roads. She said while she was at the intersection waiting for the red light to change, she was rear-ended by the car behind her and then that person just drove away. She said she wasn’t injured and neither was her car. She just wanted to report what happened. A report was made.
Dumped leaves
A Clarence Road caller reported Nov. 3 landscapers were dumping leaves from a property in Eastchester onto his property. Police did not see any landscapers working in the area and the yard waste on the caller’s lawn was not causing any hazard. No further action was taken.
Identity theft
A Franklin Road resident Nov. 3 reported being an identity theft victim. He told police he became aware of the fraud two days earlier after receiving a letter from a bank denying him credit for which he never applied. He also got a phone number from the same bank saying he’d been approved for another account he hadn’t applied for. He said he’s in contact with the bank and isn’t out any money.
A Saxon Woods Road caller Nov. 4 told police she believes her mother was scammed out of $300 by a man her mother spoke to on Facebook. The man reportedly said he needed financial assistance to pay for his internet connection so he and her mother could continue talking. The mother admitted to her daughter she’d purchased three $100 Google cards and sent the man pictures of the cards. Her daughter requested the incident be documented but understood her mother was out $300.
Overpaid
A person called police from Harwood Court Nov. 3 to report being overcharged in a recent purchase of three diamonds. The caller said he bought the diamonds from a particular party and, while the man believed the stones have value, he doesn’t think they are as valuable as the seller presented. The caller claimed that he overpaid. He did not want to take any action, but just wanted his complaint documented. He said he was trying to negotiate a civil resolution to the problem. Police provided paperwork for the complaint.
Two men on the property
Two men with shovels were reported Nov. 3 working at a property on Myrtledale Road. They were seen on video surveillance and the caller said they did not have permission to be on the property. Police spoke to the men who said they were surveyors. The homeowner told police the surveyors were scheduled to come the next day, rather than the day they showed up. No further action was taken.
Didn’t answer the door
A restaurant delivery driver told police Nov. 3 a client on Crossway called for and ordered food, but when it was delivered, did not come to the door. The driver said they waited 20 minutes but no one answered the door. When police contacted the person who called in the order, the person said he or she had gone out briefly but had returned.
A difference of opinion
A Clarence Road resident Nov. 4 reported an ongoing argument with their neighbor over street parking. The caller said the neighbor yelled or screamed at the caller’s babysitter. Nothing physical or criminal happened. A report was made.
Housemate misunderstanding
A Post Road caller told police Nov. 5 a housemate raised a fist toward her but did not make contact. She said they’d argued and she wanted police assistance. Officers went to the group residence and spoke with both parties who said there’d been a misunderstanding in the kitchen. A report was made.
Money stolen from parked car
A Forest Lane resident called police Nov. 6 to report about $3 in change had been removed from the caller’s unlocked parked car overnight. They didn’t want to file a formal report, but wanted to let police know what happened.
Check welfare
The owner of a business on Spencer Place told police Nov. 6 there was a woman in his shop who might be in need of assistance. The woman was gone before police arrived.
Suspicious incident
An Obry Drive caller Nov. 6 told police she thought someone was trying to enter the second floor of her house using a ladder. She said she “heard a noise.” Police arrived and all appeared in good order. They saw a ladder at the rear of the property. The homeowner said the ladder belonged to some men she hired to do work on her property. The homeowner was told the ladder should be moved when the men aren’t using it and no further action was taken.
Collisions
A collision happened Nov. 1 on Christie Place and Chase Road when a bus and a car collided in the intersection. Both car and bus were damaged but nobody was injured and neither vehicle was towed. The drivers exchanged information at the scene.
A truck pulling a large trailer loaded with heavy paving equipment was making a right hand turn Nov. 2 on Mamaroneck Road near Harvest Drive when the trailer jumped the curb, damaging the sidewalk. Nobody was injured.
Police were enforcing traffic Nov. 3 on Chase Road near Popham Road when they saw a Mack truck with Connecticut plates turning into a parking lot on Scarsdale Avenue, and then striking low-hanging overhead wires which brought down a telephone pole. The Mack truck wasn’t damaged and no injuries were reported.
A parked car left unattended Nov. 5 on School Lane was reported hit by an unknown car. A side view mirror was damaged in such a way that police said the offending car was traveling in a southerly direction. A report was made.
Three cars were involved in a collision Nov. 5 on Weaver Street; one person was injured. Police said one driver was stopped to avoid blocking a driveway when another driver stopped behind that driver and then was struck by a third car. The driver of the car in the middle said she was struck by the third driver’s car twice. That driver said she began to slow down when she saw cars stopped in front of her and that she pulled down her sun visor to block the glare but then her airbags deployed.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Sprague Road Nov. 1 for a reported odor of smoke inside a house. On arrival, they checked the interior but no smoke, gas or carbon levels were detected. The odor, they said, was caused by a burnt plastic handle on a frying pan.
A Brown Road house Nov. 2 had an active carbon monoxide activated on the alarm system; high levels of carbon monoxide were detected but no gas. Con Edison Gas was summoned. Firefighters noticed the boiler heating the house was not functioning properly and Con Ed “red-tagged” the unit. The homeowner was advised to have it serviced before using it again.
Firefighters responded to Overhill Road Nov. 2 on a report of a gas odor inside and outside the house. The resident said they thought the smell was coming from a high efficiency boiler vent located outside a window. When the boiler went on, a slight odor of gas could be smelled outside the house by the window. Firefighters didn’t find a leak and they didn’t smell anything. Con Edison also checked and said there was no problem.
No injuries were reported at the scene of a collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound Nov. 3. Firefighters said it was a two-car, rear-end collision. County police and Scarsdale ambulances responded to the scene. Scarsdale police asked firefighters to control traffic until both cars could be towed.
A Con Edison gas alarm went off Nov. 5 at a residence on Butler Road where contractors were working. It was discovered a gas line in the basement was damaged and was leaking gas. High levels were detected and gas was shut off to the basement. The house was vented. Firefighters remained on scene until they were released by Con Edison.
An automated smoke alarm went off in an Elm Road house Nov. 5. The homeowner said the alarm went off when they started a fire in the fireplace. The fire was out before firefighters arrived but they found the damper had been closed, which caused a light smoke condition on the first floor. The house was vented with a portable fan.
A Heathcote Road homeowner Nov. 6 smelled gas just outside their front door. Firefighters checked the gas meter and detected a small leak. Con Edison Gas was dispatched.
Firefighters responded to a residence on Oak Way Nov. 7 when a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. High levels were detected at the front door. The resident was evacuated while firefighters found a carbon monoxide leak coming from a high-efficiency heating and cooling system. The unit was shut down and the house was ventilated. Firefighters found someone had put a tarp over the HVAC vent and air intake. Firefighters stayed on scene until they were released by Con Edison Gas.
Firefighters responded Nov. 7 to a house on Elmdorf Road when a plastic dish melted in an oven and caused a smoke condition. When units arrived, the fire was out. The house was ventilated and checked for carbon monoxide readings, which came up negative.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity and Greenburgh police reports from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, was compiled from official information.
