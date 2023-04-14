SHS boys lax Ryan Ornstein photo
Ryan Ornstein scored three goals for the Raiders against Yorktown.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Over the past few seasons, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team has been checking teams off its list, teams that it hasn’t defeated or hadn’t defeated in quite some time. Among them have been John Jay-Cross River, Briarcliff and Bronxville. Still, the white whale remains Yorktown.

The last time the Raiders topped Yorktown was 1997, when the Raiders won 6-5. The previous win over Yorktown had come in 1978, and in both 1972 and 1973 Yorktown defeated Scarsdale 6-5 in the Section 1 Class A finals.

