Over the past few seasons, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team has been checking teams off its list, teams that it hasn’t defeated or hadn’t defeated in quite some time. Among them have been John Jay-Cross River, Briarcliff and Bronxville. Still, the white whale remains Yorktown.
The last time the Raiders topped Yorktown was 1997, when the Raiders won 6-5. The previous win over Yorktown had come in 1978, and in both 1972 and 1973 Yorktown defeated Scarsdale 6-5 in the Section 1 Class A finals.
In this year’s meeting at Scarsdale on Wednesday, April 12, in what was the first ever Able Lacrosse Classic to support the special needs youth program that grew out of Scarsdale and has been supported heavily by Yorktown, the Raiders led 4-3 at halftime and 6-4 in the second half, but Yorktown wasn’t about to let a new powerhouse unseat them as the class of Section 1 and scored four of the final five goals of the game, including the game-winner with 17.2 seconds left, en route to an 8-7 victory.
After opening the season 3-0, this was the third straight one-goal loss to a national powerhouse going back to the two games the team played in Colorado over spring break.
“We were pumped,” senior Campbell Killian said. “We thought we showed a decent bit of what we’re capable of playing Cherry Creek, one of the best teams in the West, but we weren’t satisfied losing both those games in Colorado and we really wanted to come out here and beat a 40-time section champ in Yorktown to show the section we’re a real team, that we’re legit. We’ve had the target on our back all season this year. We wanted to solidify that, to show we’re a team to watch out for. It’s disappointing, but we still have a lot of competition this year, a lot of teams to beat.”
Playing top teams tight is no longer a consolation prize for the Scarsdale. The team is all in at being No. 1.
“Our team already knew this, but we showed everybody else we can compete with this team,” junior Trevor Knopp said. “In past years we haven’t been able to and we showed we’re at this level. We think we’re above it, but we showed we’re at it today.”
Knopp said the losses light a fire under the team and put them back in that underdog mentality where they know they have to prove themselves.
“We’ve got to prove we shouldn’t be the underdogs,” he said. “It feels like it pushes us more and doesn’t keep us complacent.”
Scarsdale is still the new powerhouse on the block in terms of building a program that hopes to be a force for years to come. That has gone in waves over the years. While Yorktown has 40 Section titles between classes A and B, Scarsdale has been in the finals five times and won twice, in 2021 and 2022, and has suffered many a lopsided defeat at the hands of Yorktown over the years.
“We learn that you can’t ever get complacent on the field and if you do mistakes are going to come and the other team, if it’s a real team, a good team, they’re going to take advantage of those mistakes,” Killian said. “They’re going to make you pay for it and end the night like this.”
Yorktown took a 7-6 lead with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter, but Jake Goldstein tied the game for Scarsdale 2.5 minutes later. The Raiders had several chances at a game-winning goal in the final minute, but Jack Duncan beat them to it with 17.2 seconds left to give Yorktown the win. It was his fourth goal of the game.
“I feel like we started hot, we had momentum, our bench was loud,” Killian said. “We just had energy going in and they had that three-goal stretch the beginning of the second half and that just shut everything down. We sort of when inside ourselves and weren’t playing like ourselves. We tried coming back, we had that goal to tie it up, but with all the man-downs, all the failed clears the defense was tired and we let in that goal and couldn’t come back from it.”
The goalies battled hard, with Yorktown freshman Hunter Mezzatesta making 15 saves and Scarsdale senior Andrew Lehrman making 11.
The biggest effort came from the best player in Section 1, Colby Baldwin, who won an astounding 18 of 19 face-offs in the game. It was Baldwin’s eighth face-off loss in six games this season.
“I wish we were helping him out,” Synowiez said. “That’s the part that hurts. He’s doing his job and we like to think that this team is a machine and everybody’s got their own gear and we have to all work together to make the machine work. I feel bad for a kid like him and a kid like Andrew Lehrman. Giving up eight goals in a game we should be coming out with a win and when he has to make so many saves we should be helping him out more than we are.”
Baldwin scored six seconds into the game and had a few other good looks at the net that Mezzatesta denied.
Ryan Ornstein scored three goals, Goldstein two, Jared Hoffman and Baldwin one each. Goldstein had three assists, Baldwin two, Trevor Knopp one. Noah Chappell and Freddy Kushnick led with four groundballs each.
The key player who didn’t show up in the score sheet was Will DelGuercio.
“Will DelGuercio is never someone who is going to be a huge guy on the stat sheet that you’re going to hear or see, but the way he plays in-between the lines, the way he helps on defense when other guys makes mistakes and he picks up the slack and then does his job, he’s a really big-time unsung hero for our defensive unit,” Synowiez said.
Synowiez said it was the third straight one-goal loss he believes his team handed to the other team by making mistakes and enforced errors.
“I just talked to the boys about it and we continue to beat ourselves,” Synowiez said. “I don’t think any of the three teams we’ve lost to the past three games have beat us — I think we’re beating ourselves unfortunately.”
The “little mistakes” and “attention to details” are what Synowiez hopes his team can focus on going forward. He wants his players to “fall in love with fundamentals.”
“It’s tough to get through to a high school teenager’s head that the stuff that seems boring in practice is the most important in the long run,” he said. “It’s passing and catching, moving your feet to the ball and communicating. If we can do those well I think we can play with anybody in the country, but if we take one of those things out, starting throwing some bad passes, stop talking on defense, that’s when we start to make our mistakes.”
He’d also like to see shot selection improve as well.
“I credit their attackmen and their offensive guys on the field for the way that they rode in the fourth quarter,” Synowiez said. “That was the difference in the game in my opinion, causing those turnovers and hanging onto their possessions and getting that last goal. I have to give a shoutout to their goalie. He played absolutely phenomenal tonight. He had a lot of saves and some real nice ones.”
With a two-goal lead the Raiders were in a good spot late in the game.
“We were taking care of possession and utilizing the clock well,” Synowiez said. “A few of our plays were working really well and a few of our guys were finishing.”
Former Scarsdale assistant coach Jeremy Guski, who was at Scarsdale when Synowiez was hired as the freshman coach, had nothing but high praise for his friend and colleague prior to the game.
“People want to sleep on these guys, but I remind everyone they’re two-time sectional champs and they’ve beaten good teams and they have DI kids up and down as good as anyone in the section,” the assistant coach said. “James has done an awesome job of playing top-notch teams. He doesn’t shy away from anything and he’s a tremendous coach. He’s demonstrated that year in, year out, playing teams in the section finals that are probably more talented, but he finds ways to win. I played with him for many years and he plays the same way he coaches, relentless. And he’s a tremendous player.”
With no rematches this year to prove themselves, the only thing the Raiders can do as far as the three losses is move forward by learning from mistakes and taking it one game at a time, starting with Massapequa at LIU on Saturday, April 15.
“We have what I believe might be the toughest team we’ll play this season in our next game and it doesn’t get easier with John Jay, Rye, Pelham and Mamaroneck, so I’d like to think we’re going to stay short-sighted and approach the next game with a great attitude, try to clean some things up, watch some film and learn,” Synowiez said. “I think we’re going to be great, but obviously it stings right now and I want it to sting so they understand the severity and they understand the opportunity we had and how we have to play more as a team.”
