A lattice of roses, hydrangeas and daisies of varying shades adorned the Scarsdale High School auditorium stage as the A-School held the Class of 2023’s graduation Friday, June 16. The array of flowers reflected the diversity of the 26 graduating students, and how they came together to create a community through the A-School, a community made even stronger by the students’ resilience in the face of unprecedented circumstances.
The Alternative School, known as the A-School, began as an experimental program in 1972 to offer Scarsdale High School students a democratic environment in which students had more freedom and responsibility in their education. The students are assigned an adviser, who they develop close relationships with through weekly Core group meetings. The advisers include Fallon Plunkett, Amanda Filley, Mike Giordano, Chris Paulison and Haley Rauch.
One of the most notable aspects of the A-School is its internship program. Every January, the A-School classes stop, and students take on the responsibility of a monthlong internship of their choice. Because A-School students experience two or three internships by the end of their senior year, the traditional SHS senior options project is replaced with a senior project, which allows students an opportunity to demonstrate their skills as self-directed learners. Plunkett, an adviser, social studies teacher, as well as the director of the A-School, described what the program represents.
“The number one word is ownership — this idea of owning how you learn, being able to communicate that to others in the community and being able to build community through that,” she said. “One of the things we're really trying to instill in the kids — and COVID definitely has made some of this challenging — is this idea [that] this is your program and our program. If there's something you don't like about it, you have the power to shape it.”
Similar to its educational philosophy, the A-School also takes a nontraditional approach when it comes to its graduation ceremony. Instead of a principal or authority figure hosting, the event is led by “The Master of Ceremonies” — a graduating senior who is voted to host by peers. This year, Jared Waldman served as the emcee, and he weaved the evening together with humorous anecdotes.
While most of the students in the A-School join as sophomores, Waldman entered the program as a junior. Despite the fact that he joined a year later than his peers, Waldman was able to integrate easily into the community, which ended up being one of the reasons why he wanted to take on the role of emcee:
“I think that I represent a lot of what the school stands for and [am] a success case of the A-School, of joining late and showing that the community really is that accepting and was able to accept me.”
Unlike a typical ceremony, the A-School’s graduation celebrates each student individually. The advisers read two-minute-long speeches describing their connections with each student in their Core group and how the student contributed to the A-School community at large. Each speech offered advice to the student, as well as praise for how the student has grown over the past two or three years. After each speech, the student at the heart of the adviser’s message walked onstage. Instead of the traditional handshake, students and their advisers exchanged hugs.
Waldman described how these personal speeches showcase the connection the A-School advisers have with their students.
“If you actually listen to any of these speeches, you can immediately tell that these teachers know the students on a level so much deeper than just teacher and student. You can tell that they truly care for me and my classmates as people,” he said. “The way they talk about some of my friends, how great they are as people — [they] were able to pinpoint such specific things that make them who they are.”
While each student was recognized for personal achievements and growth, three students were surprised with specific awards celebrating their work or participation in the A-School. Annie Cavalluzzi won the Jeanne Award, named after Jeanne Cooper, an English teacher and pillar of the A-School community who will retire at the end of the school year. The award is given to students who represent the A-School values of integrity, empathy and service.
“I am extremely honored to have been given that [award] because I love the A-School with my whole heart. I speak so highly of it, and I really think it changed my whole high school career,” Cavalluzzi said. “Scarsdale gives you a really good education, but in my opinion … the A-school really boosts that to another level, and I was just so honored that they thought I represented the face of that.”
The Jen Award, named after social studies teacher Jennifer Maxwell, was awarded to Jason Sabba. The award is given to students who demonstrate A-School values and contribute significantly to the community behind the scenes. Fallon Plunkett described the award as acknowledging the work done by more introverted students, whose contributions are just as important to the A-School as those of extroverted students.
“We really wanted to honor those kids who [are] working behind the scenes to build community,” Plunkett said. “This year was Jason Sabba … because he was so good at friending everyone in the program, and was just a positive force and really self-reflective.”
Finally, the Senior Project Award was given to Hannah Feuerstein, whose work with middle school students in the Student Support Program garnered praise from her peers and advisers, including Plunkett.
“The work that she did with this program and the care that she put into working with these students and trying to build their skills was really phenomenal,” Plunkett said.
The advisers’ speeches ranged from lighthearted jokes to tearful anecdotes about how students overcame difficulties, individually and as a community. The Class of 2023 is no stranger to hardship, as many of the students began their A-School journey at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of remote learning and the implementation of cohorts, the Class of 2023 spent their sophomore year veering from the traditional A-School experience. Instead of internships, the students did self-guided passion projects. Core group, a key part of how the advisers connect with their students, was also impacted, according to Fallon Plunkett.
“During hybrid [learning], Core group was half of the kids in a room, masked 6 feet apart, and you're like, ‘OK, guys, let's bond.’ It felt ridiculous at one point … There'll be two kids in the room, and the rest would be on Zoom … How do you make this a cohesive group? That's where these kids started,” Plunkett said.
Feuerstein recalled how the Class of 2023 not only managed to form a community but did so under different conditions from previous seniors.
“We got closer in a shorter amount of time, but the way in which we got close was very memorable. We really stood by each other through so much. [On] Zoom, people would have their computers face to the ceiling or they would just stay muted the whole time. And then in junior year, one of our teachers was very afraid of getting COVID,” she said. “As a collective, we decided to still keep our masks on in support of her. Teachers at the time weren't allowed to [tell us to wear masks], because we had to do it under our own personal choice, and the fact that we all did it was a really unifying experience.”
At the graduation, it was clear that the students have come far from their socially distanced beginnings. In the audience, next to the graduates’ family members, sophomore and junior students from the A-School sat together to support their peers.
A-School rising seniors Monica Afran and Dani Goldman organized several aspects of the graduation. They spearheaded the creation of the lattice, took the photo printed on each of the graduation programs, as well as assigned the underclassmen a senior to buy a gift for.
For Goldman, the graduation was bittersweet.
“There's a lot of communication between everyone in the different grades, which is something so amazing about the school. You get to meet people that you wouldn't usually meet because they're not in your grade,” she said. “I'm really close with a few seniors, so hearing their speeches was definitely sad … but it was just super nice hearing all these really great things about them.”
Afran described what she learned from the graduates, and how it will influence her as she enters her senior year.
“I feel like all the seniors genuinely wanted to get to know me, and everyone there,” she said. “It's something that I want to take with me as I become a senior and welcome the incoming freshmen the same way [the seniors] welcomed me.”
The senior speaker, Thomas Chesnut, closed out the evening. In his speech, he echoed a phrase commonly used by students during senior reflection — you get out what you put in — and imparted a word of advice onto the underclassmen in the audience.
“Let me say to the sophomores and juniors … If you put in care and attention to those around you in the A-School, you will receive the same care and attention in return,” Chesnut said.
In an interview with the Inquirer, graduating senior Sabba further expanded on this idea of getting out what you put in.
“You can apply this to anything. If you're doing a task, if you put in just a little bit of effort, you're not really going to see that much improvement,” he said. “You're not going to be really engaged with it, but if you put more time into it in a healthy way, and you genuinely care about it, you're going to get a lot better. And with the A-School — if you engage with all facets of the program, you're going to walk away thinking that [your] time spent in the A-School was worth it.”
As the audience of family members — both biological and found — watched the Class of 2023 step into a new chapter, there was no doubt in the room that these students would forever be connected to one another by their A-School experience, woven together like the flowers in the lattice.
