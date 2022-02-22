Showcasing an impressive array of visual styles, topics and media, art projects created by talented seniors at Scarsdale and Edgemont high schools are on display at the highly anticipated annual Young Artists Exhibit at the Katonah Museum of Art (KMA).
Through portraiture and landscapes, digital prints and plexiglass, textiles and mirrors, students made creative expression a focal point of their final year of high school amid a continuing pandemic.
“It’s great to see the students back in action in the art room, doing what they love best,” said Adrienne Amorosa, art instructor at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School.
The stories of how students planned and executed their designs is best told in their own words, through what’s known as the “artist’s statement.”
For her advanced topics-3D class, SHS senior Wubet Jean-Baptiste, a student of Jennifer Hench, created a glazed stoneware vase depicting diametrically opposed concepts — nature versus industry.
“Industry, to me, is repetition; it’s devoid of differences. Nature, to me, is synonymous with range. Each section of the vase was carefully constructed with this in mind. Which one do you like better, industry or nature?” she asks the viewer.
Edgemont’s Suji Jegal was inspired by Patti Smith’s memoir, “M Train,” that chronicles the daily life and personal attachments of the alternative rock singer-songwriter-poet. Her statement reads: “Upon reading this book, I reflected upon my own daily life and the object of my affection and dreams. This pillow lies on my bed, a place where my dreams and realities go back and forth in my head and expressed the eruption of this cycle through this erupted pillow.”
Jonathan Wallach created his image “Crossroads,” as part of SHS art teacher Dina Hofstetter’s Digital Photography II assignment, which centered on capturing light and motion. His image of the heart of Scarsdale village, appearing as a time lapse, is a metaphor for life’s choices.
“Some decisions may seem challenging to make and sometimes intimidating, scary, or even impossible, but ultimately, you must come to a verdict. When setting out on your own journey, march to the beat of your own drum, but always remember that a ‘Crossroads’ is inevitable on any path you take,” he said in his statement.
Now in its 39th year, the exhibit offers students an opportunity to take part in all aspects of curation, installation and even the marketing of the exhibit. Included in the 2022 show are 350 works from 39 schools throughout Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties.
“The work that’s come in this year is fantastic,” said Margaret Adasko, KMA’s curator of education. “Students are really venturing into uncharted directions with new materials, themes, and on a much larger scale. There’s really so much confidence in the work.”
There has been a return to more tactile materials in students’ projects in the form of fiber art and fashion, but technology isn’t going away anytime soon. Rebecca Kim drew a portrait in her sketchbook, then scanned it into her computer to continue working digitally with the program, Clip Studio Paint. She used a digital brush with a gouache effect to paint the subject, and different overlays and filters to achieve the neon effect of the lighting.
SHS art instructor Janna Johnsen noted a major benefit of the YA exhibit is that it exposes students to a cross section of the larger local region, revealing a wide variety of mediums, materials and creative approaches to both traditional and contemporary art concepts.
“These are top senior art students getting a glimpse of the larger pool of talent at a level they may be studying after high school graduation. Our students put their best pieces forward, full of expression and originality, whether they responded to a design prompt or contemporary art theme or concept,” Johnsen said.
She continued, noting it is inspiring for students, teachers and the community to see the depth and richness of ideas and creative manipulation of so many art mediums from drawing, painting and sculpture to fashion, photography, architecture and digital media.
“The Young Artists show is at the pulse of our region’s top rising artists who are full of such great potential, skill, creativity and commitment to creating authentic art,” said Johnsen.
For her part, Adasko has been a catalyst behind “Young Artists” since she joined the Katonah museum two decades ago and has seen the impact of public recognition of students’ creative convictions.
“Throughout high school, the arts are often secondary to academic and athletic priorities,” she said. “Young Artists provides an opportunity to give art the center stage and celebrate its value.”
Young Artists 2022 runs through Sunday, Feb. 27.
