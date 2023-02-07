Scarsdale High School senior Jadyn Susanke’s work, “The Moment Before” (Inkjet Print- Edited Photograph) and SHS senior Catherine Dundon’s work, “Pensivity” (Inkjet Print-digital drawing done in Procreate drawing app).
High school seniors from Scarsdale, Edgemont and beyond are once again featured in the annual Katonah Museum of Art’s Young Artists Exhibition.
The exhibition features artwork from nearly 400 high school seniors, not just in Westchester but also in Dutchess, Putnam and Rockland counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut.
Scarsdale High School art teacher Janna Johnsen said 10 students from SHS are featured, including seven from her class.
Johnsen said the artwork from Scarsdale students displayed in the exhibition is from a wide range of media.
“There’s some digital work, charcoal drawing, we have paintings on gouache and wood, we have an embroidered piece this year,” she said. “There’s a wide variety. They’re not usually all drawings or all paintings. There’s usually some diversity, and they’re all unique.”
Johnsen said seeing their artwork displayed is always an amazing experience for the students.
“They see their work amongst 350, 400 other artists, and they’re like, ‘wow, this is a museum they’re getting shown in,’” she said.
Johnsen said artists from SHS are seniors because it’s their last chance to get their work featured. She said the pieces selected for the Young Artists exhibition, which are chosen by the teachers, are typically projects students have spent a large amount of time on in class.
“It’s more sophisticated both in skill and technique and also concept and that’s how we select,” she said. “Usually it’s a medium or longer-term piece, it’s a well developed idea.”
From Edgemont High School, Brandon Jeon and Kasper Atkinson were among the students whose artwork is featured in the exhibition.
Jeon’s piece is a collage of birds with a variety of pastel colors.
“I wanted to kind of practice more and try new things, so I used pastels,” he said — a color choice that he said fits in well with the birds he depicted.
“Birds themselves are just very colorful,” he said.
Atkinson said he used color pencils to recreate a photo he took while visiting Havana, Cuba, with his family. The image depicts a block with Cuba’s trademark vintage cars.
“It was just another opportunity to sort of show stuff,” he said. “It’s nice that the school offers us a chance to do that.”
According to the Katonah Museum of Art, artwork for the Young Artists Exhibition is selected by teachers and delivered to the museum in January.
“The Young Artists program is a highlight of the year — with renewed energy and excitement each year. It’s really at the heart of what we do — share the arts with our communities and foster the next generation of creative and artistic thinkers,” said KMA Curator of Education Margaret Adasko. “We look forward to many more years of celebrating emerging artists and we hope that this program continues to open doors to their future involvement in the arts.”
The exhibition gives students a chance to learn a bit about the world of art, as well.
Students from each school participating in the exhibition have the chance to explore a curator’s role, organizing and displaying the art work to “create a cohesive and pleasing exhibition experience” for visitors to exhibit.
“This process challenges them to consider how to organize and display the hundreds of varied artworks to create a cohesive and pleasing exhibition experience for visitors,” according to the museum. “As part of this phase, students are also actively learning art installation skills such as measuring, wall hanging, leveling, and the placement of labels. During this experience, the students work alongside professional art installers who support the Museum’s other exhibitions.”
The Young Artists Exhibition opens to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and runs through Feb. 26.
