EHS-artists-Katonah-showIMG_3846.jpg

Below, Edgemont High School seniors Kasper Atkinson and Brandon Jeoh pose with a completed installation wall at the Katonah Museum of Art’s Young Artists Exhibition, Thursday, Feb. 2.

 Courtesy Katonah Museum of Art

High school seniors from Scarsdale, Edgemont and beyond are once again featured in the annual Katonah Museum of Art’s Young Artists Exhibition.

The exhibition features artwork from nearly 400 high school seniors, not just in Westchester but also in Dutchess, Putnam and Rockland counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

LS-Katonah-Museum-Scars-Students-work.jpg

Scarsdale High School senior Jadyn Susanke’s work, “The Moment Before” (Inkjet Print- Edited Photograph) and SHS senior Catherine Dundon’s work, “Pensivity” (Inkjet Print-digital drawing done in Procreate drawing app).

