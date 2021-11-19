Striking colors, swirling shapes, sweeping landscapes and storied faces decorate the otherwise bare walls of the Scarsdale Public Library’s new Scott Room. These works of art — along with dozens of virtual pieces running on a slideshow — are part of the fifth annual Scarsdale Youth Art Show (SYAS), on display until Dec. 11.
According to Jennifer Brinley, teen services manager at the Scarsdale library, the hybrid format is new this year, as the 2020 show was entirely virtual, due to restrictions during the pandemic and no auction component.
This year’s in-person exhibit features roughly 60 works of art from elementary-aged children to university students, across Westchester County and beyond. There will be a silent auction running until the closing ceremony at noon on Dec. 11, at which point there will be a live auction to see if the highest, silent bids can be superseded, said Brinley. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization supporting the work of the Scarsdale Public Library, including programs, events, the writers’ center and other community offerings.
“From simple yet powerful to breathtaking in detail, every piece of art here today has a story to tell,” said Vivirena Wang, a 12th grader and one of the show’s coordinators, in her opening ceremony remarks on Nov. 13.
“I’m looking around and I’m just so proud of all of you guys,” gushed SYAS president and Scarsdale High School junior Olivia Liu, on Saturday. “I hope you guys all continue to create.”
Wang and Liu, along with the show’s other high school coordinators, Crystal Feng and Izzy Zhu, gave thanks to the Scarsdale Public Library, the Scarsdale Chinese Association and the Westchester Association of Chinese Americans for their continued support of the SYAS.
“Art exhibits usually have big master artists, but maybe these kids are masters in their own ways,” Feng, a 12th grader, told the Inquirer. “I feel like they deserve a chance to have their art shown to the world.”
In addition to organizing and curating the hybrid exhibit, Wang, Feng, Liu and Zhu each submitted their own original works to be displayed within it.
“I was always the weird kid in the back doodling in my notebook when the teacher was teaching,” said Feng, adding, “I feel like art is like speaking a million words without using words at all.”
One of Feng’s oil paintings, “Ocean,” depicts a serene yet dynamic ocean scene with crashing waves, frothy water, a sailboat, and a large rock formation in the center of it all. The painting mirrors a photograph originally taken by Feng’s father, a highly adept painter and photographer in his own right. “He’s always been a great inspiring figure in my life,” said Feng.
Liu, an 11th grader, said she has been making art since she was about 3 years old.
“I started scribbling with crayons on paper … slowly, that developed into being able to express ideas or my opinions through my artwork,” Liu said. “I think in that way, art is such a powerful tool of communication.”
A similarly powerful but wholly different tool of communication is the subject of one of Liu’s paintings displayed in the online portion of the exhibit.
“Modern Addiction,” which is a “social commentary on social media,” said Liu, depicts a dazed-looking woman surrounded by snakelike strings of tickets adorned with familiar social media symbols. The tickets, which stem from the woman’s mouth, appear to be consuming her, while simultaneously being consumed by her. “[The tickets] represent this physical sort of entrapment that we feel with our online presence,” said Liu.
Liu’s second painting, “Extinguished,” can be viewed in person at the library and is a “commentary on the environmental degradation that’s currently happening.”
However, “it can also be interpreted any way you’d like it to be interpreted,” said Liu of the oil painting. “That’s the beauty of art; it’s really open to interpretation.”
Wang feels similarly, choosing not to explicitly state the message behind her virtual drawing so that viewers can determine for themselves how it might connect to their own lives.
Wang’s piece, a pencil drawing etched on sketching paper, features multiple lightbulbs hanging from the sky. Of the two lightbulbs in the front, one holds a fish in water, while the other held a bird that has broken free. The fish wants to break out as well, said Wang, “but there’s kind of an irony there because if the fish breaks out then the fish will just die on its own without the water.”
“There’s a lot that people want to say that they can’t really say in modern-day life, or they can’t really find words for,” Wang said on the importance of creating art. “I feel like art is the way you can speak for those feelings or the ideas or words that you can’t normally say.”
“V. Me,” a watercolor and acrylic painting by Izzy Zhu, 13, delves into Asian hate crimes and is a prime example of just how impactful art can be — no matter the age of the artist who created the piece.
“During the coronavirus [pandemic], when the Asian attacks were spiking, people were called slurs, and stereotypes were redefined,” said the ninth grader, pointing to some of the written slurs in her painting that surround its focal point, a Chinese woman. “V. Me” also features various Chinese symbols, reaching hands representing the sexualization of Asian women, and the names of court cases in which the verdicts were rooted in racism and xenophobia.
Zhu hopes that her piece educates viewers on the stereotypes that America has given to people of color, and inspires them “to be anti-racist, and to make sure not to make xenophobic or racist jokes that happen every day.”
These works represent only a fraction of the 90 diverse pieces on display in the Scott Room and on the slideshow, but if they’re any indication, this year’s SYAS is not one to be missed.
Visit https://scarsdaleyouthartshow.com and https://bit.ly/3npye1L for updates on the exhibit and virtual auction, and stop by the Scarsdale library to see the works in person and to place bids on the donated items. The closing ceremony will take place at noon on Dec. 11in the Scott Room.
