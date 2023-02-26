LS-Kopelman-KP1101_0085.jpg

Ozan Kopelman in action on the televised Kids Baking Championship.

 Courtesy The Food Network

Most children spend their childhoods creating lemonade stands, playing hide and seek with friends, and begging their parents to be served that irresistible second serving of dessert. However, for 13-year-old Scarsdale resident Ozan Kopelman, things are a bit different — his parents are the ones begging for last licks of his intricate and delicious confections before the treats are posted for the world to see on his Instagram account, @ozan_bakes, and sold on his website, ozanbakes.com.

Kopelman, an eighth grade student at Scarsdale Middle School, was accepted to be a contestant on the 11th season of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship. The reality show premiered last December and the season finale is slated for Monday, Feb. 27.

LS-Kopelman-KP1101_0245.jpg

13-year-old Scarsdale resident Ozan Kopelman on the set at the Kids Baking Championship

