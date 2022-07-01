“Liya, do you want to audition for it?”
Sometimes, it takes just a few words to light a fire under a kid’s ambition. In Liya Chu’s case, it was her mother’s casual suggestion to try out for MasterChef Junior. The hit TV cooking show, which airs on the Fox channel, features talented young chefs competing for a six-figure prize.
For Liya, now 13, the idea of auditioning for the program was food for thought. “I’ve seen a bunch of seasons [of MasterChef Junior]. I just love cooking shows and always wanted to be on one,” she explained. “So, I told my mom, ‘Yeah, sure.’”
Little did she know that their conversation would lead to an extraordinary experience: On June 23, MasterChef Junior’s fans watched as Liya was crowned the big cheese of Season 8. Kudos poured in from her family, as well as her classmates.
“A lot of my friends are like, ‘Congratulations! I’m so proud of you! Oh my God, you won!’” she said. Their excitement was especially rewarding since Liya had kept her win a secret for so long — the episodes had actually been filmed in early 2020.
It had also been a long journey to the win. The first step in the audition process had been to create several videos with her family’s help. “We filmed my chopping skills, cooking skills, and different dishes I like to make,” she said. Hoping she’d be the cream of the crop, she sent off her submission.
For Liya, who lives in Fox Meadow, those cooking basics were easy-peasy. Her family owns two popular local eateries, Dumpling Plus Noodle in Bronxville and Fantasy Cuisine in Hartsdale. For years, her parents had shared their extensive culinary knowledge with Liya.
“They taught me basically everything,” she said. She’d spent time in the restaurants as well. “The chefs taught me many things, like tricks for folding dumplings,” she recalled.
Still, it was a surprise to learn that out of thousands of MasterChef auditionees, she had made it to the top 50.
“They called us out to L.A.,” she said, adding that her mother accompanied her and stayed for the duration of the filming, and she was tutored on-site. The prospective competitors were whittled down to 16, each of whom was handed the show’s coveted white apron. Liya eagerly accepted hers, and prepared to use her noodle.
The throw-downs she faced were far from a piece of cake. In fact, there were times she feared she’d be sent home with egg on her face. “During the ‘Flambée Challenge,’ I was going to make caramel, but it crystallized several times,” she said. Liya also stumbled during an episode in which the young chefs took over a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. Tasked with preparing sea bass, “I undercooked it a lot of the time,” she admitted.
A third occasion on which she struggled was one any adult would find nail-biting: Liya and the other contestants worked with renowned chef Gordon Ramsay to make pasta for ravioli. “I made the pasta too thick,” she said. Luckily, she was spared Ramsay’s famed wrath. “In real life, he’s actually a teddy bear and he’s super nice,” she shared.
Each episode, one competitor was eliminated until just two remained: Liya and a boy named Grayson Price. For her final dishes, Liya pulled out all the stops. First up was pan-roasted duck with a scallion pancake, charred long beans, miso eggplant and a red miso demi-glace. Dessert consisted of a coconut and pandam [an herbaceous tropical plant] panna cotta with tapioca, fruit coulis and a mango heart.
When it came time to announce the winner, the judges paused briefly, building the suspense. “When they said my name, I just burst into tears,” Liya said. Her family, who had flown out to L.A., ran up to hug her. “It was honestly a wonderful and unique experience that I will never get to have again. I wish I could replay it,” she said.
In a way, she will. She and several other contestants are scheduled to embark on a tour of more than 25 cities. (On Oct. 11, the show will be at Stamford’s Palace Theatre; for tickets, visit www.palacestamford.org.) Liya also will enjoy her $100,000 winnings at a later date, since she won’t receive the clams until she’s 18 years old.
For now, the rising ninth grader is getting ready for high school. Liya hopes to explore some of her other interests, which include golf and art. “Being a chef is definitely an idea for my future [career], but it’s still a long way to go and there are so many things I like to do,” she said.
Yet Liya won’t put her kitchen prowess on the back burner. “Sadly in our high school, we don’t have a cooking type of club,” she said. “But if I could, I would start one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.