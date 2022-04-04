New York Times best-selling children’s book author Dan Gutman, guest speaker at the 27th annual Young Writers’ Workshop March 26, inspired students during his virtual presentation to use their imaginations as writers. He also read an excerpt from his latest book, “My Weirder-Est School #11: Mrs. Stoker Is a Joker!,” which is coming out in June.
About 275 third through fifth graders enjoyed two morning sessions of 17 in-person workshops held at Greenacres Elementary School, while 65 second graders tuned in to a first-ever virtual program designed as a preview of what’s in store when they’re old enough to attend the workshops as third graders next year.
While last year’s workshops were all virtual with remote access for students, this year’s program was back to capacity with 10 to 20 students in each of the 17 workshops led by communications and arts professionals.
Given the shifting set of restrictions during the pandemic, YWW organizers created four scenarios for this year’s program and pivoted to the in-person plan for student attendees — with keynote speaker Gutman remaining as a virtual presenter — just three weeks before the workshop date.
The event was originally planned to take place in November 2021 at Scarsdale Middle School, but with vaccines on the horizon for YWW participants’ age group and given overall COVID-19 concerns, the organizers decided to push the event to late March. Given that there are so many activities at SMS in the late winter and early spring, YWW organizers decided to move this year’s program to Greenacres School, which recently underwent renovations and expansion, as a way to avoid any unforeseen conflicts.
