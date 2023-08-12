Logan Meschewski was a basketball player until his bother Connor started playing soccer. Meschewski was intrigued and started playing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when he was stranded at home when schools shut down for in-person education he’d do his schoolwork in the morning and improve his soccer skills in the afternoon.
Now 12 years old and going into seventh grade at Scarsdale Middle School, Meschewski is at the top of his game. Last month, he competed with FC New England B12 in the Gothia Cup in Sweden with 97 other teams from 21 countries.
Meschewski met his fellow selected all-stars from around the country in Copenhagen to practice and play two friendlies with local teams. Following an energizing opening ceremony at Ullevi Stadium, which seats over 40,000, the tournament began. The team dominated Germany, United Kingdom and Sweden to make the A playoff bracket. In the rounds of 32, 16 and 8, FC New England beat three teams from Sweden.
After a semifinals win over the top team in Sweden, FC New England lost in the finals to an elite team from Mexico on penalty kicks.
Meschewski normally plays MLSNext for FC Westchester.
Meschewski was 8 when he started playing soccer and joined New York Soccer Club.
“A lot of kids had more experience because they were just set on doing soccer, but I learned,” he said. “The pandemic helped me because I had more time to practice.”
Meschewski focused on “technical moves” like passing quickly and dodging defenders. “It was challenging at first, but I learned how to do it,” he said.
Connor, now 15 — he played on the junior varsity A team last fall — had spent a lot of time working with his younger brother to help get him up to speed. Meschewski played organized soccer the winter before the pandemic and once practices and games were allowed to resume he switched to FC Westchester. “I joined a team and I feel like I got a little more comfortable being with high-level people,” he said.
Meschewski had his first taste of international competition last summer with FC Westchester at the Donosti Cup in Spain. The team lost in the A bracket playoffs, also on PKs.
“I was a bit nervous because I had never played internationally before,” he said. “It was a challenge, but after the first one or two games I got used to it. The time zone was hard. We were playing 9 v. 9, but they were playing 8 v. 8, so we had to find a new formation and a new style of play to break down the teams.
“I noticed that whenever some of my teammates were nervous they tended to pass the ball quickly to get the ball off their feet and not make a mistake. If you’re not nervous you tend to want to dribble through people, so I feel like it was good not to be nervous and to play with confidence.”
Meschewski felt more prepared heading to Sweden based on the previous year’s experience.
“I think I liked this more because it was more competition,” he said. “Last year there were a couple of good teams, but they were all from Spain. This one was better because there were more international teams. Also this one was a better experience because you got to meet kids from all over the USA and the world. You just get to play and have fun.”
Taking second place was a major accomplishment for FC New England.
“I think it was really good because we earned it, we deserved it, we played really well,” Meschewski said. “We played as a team. We didn’t play as individuals and I think that’s what got us to the finals.
“I played wherever the team needed me and in this case they needed a defender. I feel like I was stepping in for the team playing defender, which isn’t my normal position. I play center-mid or wing. It was 7 v. 7, so I was just trying to help clear the ball. It’s a very small field, so if I’m in my half and they take the ball away from me it’s basically a clear shot for them. It was more about getting the ball to the strikers.”
Meschewski found it rewarding to help his team. “It was an important position because you had to get up and down a lot,” he said. “You had to get up to cross and then back to help on defense. I learned to just have fun when you play. It’s easy to get nervous, but you have to soothe yourself once you get into the game.”
There wasn’t much time for sight-seeing during the trip, but it was still a memorable international experience.
“We didn’t really get to see much of Gothenburg because we were so busy playing all the time, but playing against different countries was really cool because you get to see different styles, hear different languages and see how they play,” Meschewski said. “It was really fun.”
Just as playing in Spain helped Meschewski grow as a player, Sweden will have an impact going forward as well, especially playing in front of such large crowds.
“Playing in the final of the biggest youth cup is definitely a challenge,” he said. “I feel like after this everything else won’t be as stressful … It’s hard because everybody is watching you. If you make one mistake you’re basically going to get booed.”
Meschewski enjoys all sports — he also plays basketball and tennis — and likes to run mile races and 5Ks. He also spends time playing with his dog and playing video games. After a soccer summer camp he’s looking forward to getting back with his teammates from FC Westchester.
“I want to make it to a professional club at some point,” Meschewski said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the second team — I just want to get there one day. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but if I work [as] much as I did during the pandemic I think I can make it.”
