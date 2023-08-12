p3-Logan-Meschewski-finals.jpg

Logan Meschewski plays in the finals against a team from Mexico.

 Contributed Photo

Logan Meschewski was a basketball player until his bother Connor started playing soccer. Meschewski was intrigued and started playing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when he was stranded at home when schools shut down for in-person education he’d do his schoolwork in the morning and improve his soccer skills in the afternoon.

Now 12 years old and going into seventh grade at Scarsdale Middle School, Meschewski is at the top of his game. Last month, he competed with FC New England B12 in the Gothia Cup in Sweden with 97 other teams from 21 countries.

p3-Logan-Meschewski-trophy.jpg

Logan Meschewski helped FC New England B12 take second place at the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

