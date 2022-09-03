The inaugural 2022 Youth Environmental Opportunities Panel took place at the Scarsdale Public Library Wednesday, Aug. 24, bringing awareness to the many ways in which young people can participate in environmental advocacy.
The Eco Conscious Initiative (ECI), a student-run organization, coordinated the event. The ECI is composed of four Scarsdale High School seniors, Olivia Liu, Chloe Lee, Claire Chou and Sophia Garcia.
More than 50 people attended the hybrid event, with those who couldn’t join in person watching on Zoom. Liu explained the structure of the panel.
“The event was very much led by the panelists, so we provided 15-minute slots for each organization to talk more about what exactly they do and the opportunities they provide,” Liu said. “A lot of them also mentioned, in their presentation, the specific issues they’re trying to address, and how we collectively as a community can address those.”
Nine speakers attended, most of them high school students. The organizations represented in the panel were Sustainable Westchester, Westchester Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Federated Conservationists of Westchester County and Sunrise Movement Westchester.
Sustainable Westchester is a nonprofit consortium of Westchester County local governments that facilitates collaboration on sustainability initiatives.
“They focus a lot on the transition to clean energy,” Liu said, “but they also work alongside a lot of other organizations to provide internship opportunities and different volunteer opportunities.”
Garcia elaborated on an internship opportunity that stood out to her.
“One of them that I didn't know about before was becoming a junior CAC member, where basically teenagers could get involved in the Climate Action Council [CAC] of the New York government.”
Sustainable Westchester’s presentation at the panel also touched on reforestation, as explained by Chou.
“They were talking about planting trees and the preservation of Buttonhook Forest — that really stood out to me. Because I’m kind of involved with gardening, and I think that it’s an important way that we can physically enact change,” she said. “It doesn’t make environmentalism and climate change seem like such a faraway, distant issue, especially since you’ve been involved so close to the actual problem and in a physical way.”
Another organization that attended was the Westchester Citizens’ Climate Lobby, or the CCL, a nonpartisan climate advocacy group that fights for climate legislation in Congress.
“Their organization is really centered around more like the political side of everything. So they do lobby for a lot of different climate legislation,” Liu said. “I think they focus on carbon pricing specifically, but recently they’ve sort of broadened their horizons. They also have started to support reforestation efforts.”
One policy that stood out to Chou was the implementation of a carbon cap. She said it was “super interesting, how we really need to enforce these policies so that companies are incentivized to [release] less pollution into the environment.”
Four speakers represented the Federated Conservationists of Westchester County (FCWC), a nonprofit coalition of organizations dedicated to preserving Westchester’s natural and historic resources.
“They talked a lot about the FCWC’s initiatives [and] they focused a lot on environmental justice as well,” Liu said. “A lot of the opportunities they provide are youth centered because it is the student network branch of that organization.”
The FCWC’s presentation touched on several topics, including waste reduction and green technology and infrastructure.
The final organization represented at the panel was Sunrise Movement Westchester, a branch of the national Sunrise Movement organization that works on bringing Green New Deal policies to Westchester County.
“They focus a lot also on the environmental justice initiative as well. A lot of the work they do is community building, working [on] a lot of protests and on the political side as well,” Liu said. “Their initiative … is the most student-run base, because the entire national organization is led by us, students.”
The Sunrise Movement Westchester panelists touched on two initiatives in their presentation: the Youth Climate Action Demands and the Build Public Renewable Act.
After the speakers gave their presentations, the panel segued into a question-and-answer session. For Garcia, an answer the speakers gave about climate-related anxiety resonated with her.
When a parent asked the panelists how people could deal with the anxiety that the climate crisis could create, members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Westchester said they often feel anxiety because of the climate crisis, and they said getting involved in any way they can — even taking small actions — can make them feel less anxious about it.
“That actually resonated with me,” Garcia said. “I feel like oftentimes, being involved in things like the Eco Conscious Initiative, you hear a lot about the climate crisis and … it just gets scary at some point. So I think that pressure really resonated with me [as did] hearing that other people feel the same way.”
The panelists also provided resources the audience could use to further their education on environmental issues.
“I think the most impactful part of the whole presentation was when each organization talked about the different resources,” Lee said. “Sustainable Westchester talked a lot about their internships and really good opportunities. Every single organization talked about really good initiatives you can join for climate change … Each panelist gave their favorite piece of literature or media centered around climate education.”
Each presentation is linked on the 2022 Youth Environmental Opportunities Panel’s event page on the Scarsdale Library website.
The ECI members agreed the event was a success.
“It was very inspiring and motivating to hear all these young voices talk about the work that they do within their community,” Lee said. “Each organization that was invited did an amazing job, highlighting the different opportunities for sustainability and environmental justice. Once the panel was done, I felt I had gotten a lot out of it.”
Liu described how the panel showed her the diverse ways environmental advocacy can be promoted: “They were students themselves, so hearing about their passion for environmentalism, even if [environmental studies] wasn’t the career that they wanted to pursue. They talked about how intersectional environmental advocacy is and how it can be really applied to any field. I thought that was really inspiring, because it broadens the possibilities that environmental advocacy could become. One speaker talked about agricultural economics … Someone else talked about environmental engineering. A lot of people talked about wanting to engage in politics, and how environmental advocacy and activism really intersected with the political spectrum and political side of things.”
Liu encouraged any one who couldn’t attend the panel, but wants to be involved in environmental organizations, to feel empowered to do what they can, instead of striving for perfection.
“I think climate change organizations and environmental organizations can sometimes be pretty intimidating. But … the people are very welcoming and open-minded. If anyone has any — even a tiny speck or seed of interest — they should definitely reach out to people. Definitely learn more. I don't think you have to invest your entire life to environmental advocacy. You can join one meeting once a month or once a week, depending on how much time you have available or how much time you’re willing to invest. I think it’s definitely not an all-or-nothing type of commitment. And I think that the more people we have, the more imperfect environmental advocates we have, the better — rather than striving for fewer ‘perfect environmentalists.’”
The ECI members said they hope to coordinate more events in the upcoming school year; details will be posted on the group’s Instagram page @eciwestchester.
