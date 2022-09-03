eco panel group at SPL

SHS students with 2022 Youth Environmental Opportunities panelists at an environmental information panel at Scarsdale Public Library Aug. 24.

 Contributed photo

The inaugural 2022 Youth Environmental Opportunities Panel took place at the Scarsdale Public Library Wednesday, Aug. 24, bringing awareness to the many ways in which young people can participate in environmental advocacy.

The Eco Conscious Initiative (ECI), a student-run organization, coordinated the event. The ECI is composed of four Scarsdale High School seniors, Olivia Liu, Chloe Lee, Claire Chou and Sophia Garcia.

eco panelist at SPL

2022 Youth Environmental Opportunities panelists

