Before Amber Yusuf and her husband moved from Brooklyn to Scarsdale in 2009, the pair toured the quaint village to see what all the hubbub was about. Like many residents, Yusuf and her husband were drawn to Scarsdale because of the schools’ highly regarded reputation and with two young boys, Yusuf was focused on giving them a good education. When the tour brought them to the high school, Yusuf and her husband looked up in awe at the building before them.
“I remember we drove by the high school when we were first touring Scarsdale and we couldn’t even believe that was the high school. We thought it was a college,” she said. “That’s … what brought us here and what’s kept us here.”
With multiple years of volunteer experience under her belt in the Heathcote PTA and Scarsdale PT Council, Yusuf, one of two candidates nominated by the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee, is looking to put her sole focus on keeping Scarsdale schools excellent while using skills she has developed in her professional life for the benefit of the board of education.
Education has always been important for Yusuf. A daughter of Pakistani immigrants, Yusuf, 47, grew up in Missouri, where her parents emphasized the value of a good education. The ideal stuck with her as she attended Washington University in St. Louis and earned a B.S. degree in engineering. Although she learned many useful skills in the engineering program, she realized engineering wasn’t the career for her. Instead, she became a consultant in technology implementation at Ernst & Young and Price Waterhouse from 1994 to 1999.
“One thing about my engineering background that has stuck with me over time is that it taught me a lot of problem-solving skills. Understanding how to analyze the situation, evaluate data, consider alternatives, test theories, assess results and … draw conclusions,” said Yusuf. “That’s really where I feel like my strengths are and that’s what I implemented in my consulting work.”
With the importance of education always on her mind, Yusuf decided to go back to school in 2001 to obtain her M.B.A. from University of California Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
After a five-year stint at a risk analytics firm in California, Yusuf and her husband moved to New York. Yusuf currently works at G2 FT, a software company, as a part-time director of operations, which allows time for her to volunteer in the schools.
In 2011, Yusuf started volunteering at Heathcote School as a class parent and lunch program chair. In 2014, Yusuf decided to take on a larger role as an officer and became Heathcote PTA’s After School Club chair.
“It was a nice way for me to give back because … this was [an] opportunity to plan curriculum for kids for after school as well as serve the needs of other working parents,” she said. “[I] really enjoyed it, but found that I was intrigued by some of the bigger issues the [PTA] presidents were taking on.”
That interest in larger issues, such as the integration of sustainability and composting within the schools, eventually led Yusuf to become the Heathcote PTA president in 2016 and PT Council president in 2018.
“I consider myself a lifelong learner and … one of the things that appeals to me is to find where I can give back but yet grow as well,” she said.
Last year as PTC president Yusuf and two others took on an evaluation of the school’s budget. The group put together a survey for parents, which garnered 400 responses, to gauge whether parents and the broader community thought the district was moving in the right direction.
Branching out from her involvement with the schools, Yusuf was elected in 2017 to serve on the Citizens Nominating Committee, which selects candidates to run for the village board of trustees. She also served on the CNC Procedure Committee, the League of Women Voters and the Scarsdale Bowl Committee and TAP, a small business advisory group. Although she enjoyed her time volunteering for the community in new ways, Yusuf said she always drifted back toward the schools.
“On a personal level, I’ve been an active PTA volunteer and took this year to explore other ways to give back to the community and I realized … I am passionate about … public education and I think that for the good of our communities, I wanted to give back now,” said Yusuf. “This seems like the natural next step at this time.”
Yusuf said the board of education needs to have a diverse group of people who can approach problems in different ways and she said her personal and professional background would allow for her to “hit the ground running.” According to Yusuf, she has attended and watched school board meetings for three years and has attempted to encourage other parents to watch the meetings as well.
“I understand the frustrations people have had, but I think the board made a real effort this year to broaden their communications with the public,” she said, mentioning the small group sessions on community outreach that were organized by the board.
Yusuf said the board’s communication with the PTA and PTC through board liaisons has been “fantastic” and she’d encourage the board to continue the dialogue with parent organizations.
On the board’s communication with parents specifically, Yusuf said it can be intimidating to parents to stand up at a board meeting to speak their mind, but she has encouraged parents to use other methods to contact the board.
“Once you’ve been in touch with the board and you understand how it works it’s not so daunting,” Yusuf said, and added it was helpful when board members used to attend general PTA meetings. “I think getting in touch with the constituents is a really important thing to do.”
With the COVID-19 outbreak in March, which led to school closings and a mandatory e-learning curriculum, Yusuf said many parents are feeling the challenges of e-learning and once this school year ends and the transitional periods for fifth graders, eighth graders and seniors are figured out, the district could reevaluate the e-learning process, fine-tune it and make improvements.
On the proposal for a two-installment plan for school tax payments, which the school board recommended implementing in a letter to the village board of trustees last week, Yusuf said she supported the idea for the 2020-21 school year but said she would’ve preferred to study and research the impact the tax installment plan might have on the budget in the long term.
“You really have to look at the big picture,” said Yusuf.
Now, especially with the district working to transform education due to the pandemic, Yusuf said she wants the community involved more than ever.
“I want to make sure that parents have a voice, that the community has a voice,” she said. “I feel like learning is going to change and shift and I feel like having people who look at the big picture and solve problems and don’t jump to quick solutions is really important to Scarsdale. We do have excellent schools and this is really an opportunity for us to shine and I’d like to be a part of that.”
The school board election and school budget vote this year will take place via mail-in ballots sent to every eligible voter with stamped return envelopes, which are due by 5 p.m. on June 9.
