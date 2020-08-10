A familiar face is back in the top seat of the Hartsdale Neighbors Association.
Eric Zinger, a past president who resigned from the post in March 2019 to run for a seat on the Greenburgh Town Board, volunteered to replace Stacy Fisher, a four-year resident of Hartsdale who was moving out of the hamlet.
“Stacy brought a tremendous amount of professionalism and corporate experience and leadership to Hartsdale Neighbors,” said Zinger.
Zinger, who moved to Hartsdale with his wife in 2013 and works at a financial technology startup, got involved in the HNA just after its formation in 2017. He became president that same year but aimed for higher political ambitions and ran an unsuccessful bid for the town board.
Fisher took up the leadership role as co-president with HNA founding member Dan Weinfeld while Zinger conducted his campaign.
Now back at the helm, Zinger, 35, is looking to implement new concepts, while maintaining the group’s aim to provide the hamlet’s roughly 5,000 residents with factual and neutral information and to be a voice for the community.
“I would say my focus as president of HNA is going to be the twin pillar of increasing community engagement and involvement and using that as a vehicle for advocacy and standing for certain issues,” said Zinger, who volunteered for the leadership role and was unanimously voted in as president by the group’s six member executive committee on July 16.
Fisher, who was president of the association for a year, formed a clear structure within the association, and put forth a plan to institute multiple committees to tackle the 3-square-mile suburb’s biggest issues.
“One of the things she did to … increase community engagement … was to start this committee structure and we’ve had a lot of success with some of those committees, specifically the public safety committee,” said Zinger.
The association currently has four active committees, which deliberate on schools, public safety, communication and engagement, and business and economic development.
“The work that we’re able to do and the areas that we’re able to be most involved with depend on the people … who are willing to dedicate their time and volunteer. We’re open to being advocates for whatever topics or issues are on people’s minds, and that depends on what our volunteers are most interested in,” said Zinger. He said he and Fisher both focused on using HNA as a vehicle to get more people involved and paying attention to local government.
Zinger said the HNA’s leadership is considering a more formal membership structure within the group and possibly implementing nominal dues. Currently the association has more than 500 likes on its Facebook page and communicates with its members primarily through an email listserv.
“The idea really isn’t about raising money,” said Zinger. “It’s about generating attachment and making people feel like stakeholders in an organization.”
The group is also looking to expand its advocacy role and has adopted a way for the executive committee to take a stance on specific issues, similar to the process used by other local civic associations, such as the Edgemont Community Council.
“We’re a diverse group. We’ve got a lot of different ages, a lot of different backgrounds and when we combine all of that experience together, we think we do a good job of understanding the needs of Hartsdale residents,” he said.
Zinger said he wants the HNA to be “a voice above the fray” and he wants the association’s committees to use a reasoned and practical data-driven approach to solving local issues, something he said is lacking in Greenburgh town committees.
“The HNA’s focus with their committees is to not necessarily generate headlines but [to make] sure to follow up and keep people informed about something after the initial burst of enthusiasm,” he said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting many community groups in stasis, the HNA’s last in-person meeting was a public safety committee prior to the pandemic’s strangle on the local community in March. Although it’s easier to access meetings since Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended part of the New York State open meetings law to allow public authorities to hold meetings virtually using conference calling or online platforms, Zinger said it’s been harder to organize and get people involved in specific issues.
To improve engagement, Zinger is taking a step-by-step, single-issue approach.
“We’re not here to make headlines or get attention, we’re here to build a group of people who care about Hartsdale and want to work together to make it better,” he said. “We’re going to do that one person at a time, one issue at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.