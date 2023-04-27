May 11, 2023, will mark one year since then-Edgemont High School sophomore Zack Angus took his own life. For those close to him in the community, it has been a year of sorrow, reflection and action. Through the ZMA Foundation — Zack Made Us Aware — Edgemont students and parents honor his memory by looking to help others avoid the same fate as their friend.
With the blessing of Angus’ parents, Wade and Heidi, Dina Puccio-D’Amico and her son Salvatore, with Jennifer Young and her son Coltrane, have worked tirelessly setting up the foundation, beginning with smaller endeavors like bracelet and T-shirt sales — and now hoodies — in order to fund mental health and suicide prevention awareness workshops and programs (https://bit.ly/41OEy4L). On May 4, ZMA will hold its first major fundraiser.
The date is significant for many reasons, which is why it was chosen by Salvatore Puccio. Not only is it close to the day Angus took his own life, but it’s during Mental Health Awareness Month and Angus was a big Star Wars fan. May 4 is an unofficial Star Wars fan holiday with a popular tagline, “May the Fourth Be With You.”
“A lot’s been going on,” Puccio-D’Amico said. “When we started this, I was flying by the seat of my pants. I never did this before, I didn’t know what we could accomplish and I’m proud of what we’ve done in such a short period of time and how the community has really continued to support us. Without Jen, we would not have gotten done what we’ve gotten done in a year.”
There have been about 100 gala tickets sold so far, with more available. The event will feature silent and live auctions and will include special guests and surprises. One of the key moments will be Light Up the Night with light sabers illuminated in Angus’ memory.
Angus’ friends from Edgemont will be there volunteering — they have been the driving force behind many of the decisions that led to the creation of the foundation.
“They’ve been really involved and really vocal, which has been great,” Puccio-D’Amico said. “I respect them so much and I’m proud of them all. We have boys and girls in the group.”
The students are still healing and the one-year mark will certainly be a trying time for them as they relive the trauma of losing a friend for the first time.
“They’re getting there,” Puccio-D’Amico said. “This month will be the one that brings everything back for them. I had my son speaking to a therapist and he did great, and I saw the light come back into my son’s eyes that was missing when this first happened. I’m appreciative I got him in when I did.
“A couple of the other kids spoke to people as well. Death is a hard thing for an adult, but for a child to lose a friend, it’s something they’ve never navigated. They have their good days and their bad days.”
Being part of the foundation and having an impact on others has been important.
“It’s still a process for the kids, but with the support, and everything we’re doing, I think it’s helping them navigate a little bit better than if we had just gone to the funeral and not done anything else,” Puccio-D’Amico said. “That’s one of the reasons this is so important to me personally because it really does help the kids get through their grief.”
Coming up with a master plan took several months as Young and Puccio-D’Amico did research and reached out to local and national organizations to hone in on a focus for ZMA.
They knew the major undertaking the school district was doing was having the JCK Foundation speak to sophomores in health class about mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“We had all different ideas and all different directions,” Young said. “When it came down to it, we wanted to do something for parents. From Heidi and Wade’s point of view, obviously, they wish they knew more of the signs and what to look for. We also wanted to do something for the teachers and the staff so they could also be more on top of spotting potential issues. We also wanted to include the peers. All of Zack’s friends, like Sal, Zack’s best friend, are like, ‘Why didn’t we spot this?’ We wanted to make sure what we were doing helped those three groups of people.”
ZMA not only targeted those different groups, but it also has the goal of making all workshops and training free. They pay for the presenters and donate to their organizations to make sure they can continue to support not only Edgemont, but other communities as well.
“We learned there was not a lot being done within the community, so we wanted to make sure those three groups were being trained and had the information that they needed to try and make sure this doesn’t happen again within our community,” Young said.
ZMA has already rolled out two major workshops. The first happened earlier this month when Jay Genova, director of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), held a parent workshop to talk about risks teens face in today’s world. There were about 30 in attendance either in person or streaming.
This week ZMA sponsored its first Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, run by the University of Michigan. The training was open to parents, community members and educators. It takes a similar approach to CPR training, but focuses on mental health, warning signs and how to help someone in need until a mental health professional can get involved.
Puccio-D’Amico said there is no real manual in raising kids, but she “strongly suggests” people take the class the next time it’s offered.
“We all thought if you didn’t bring up suicide, the thought isn’t in their head,” she said. “Since I’ve been doing all this research and working with these different foundations and groups I’ve learned that’s wrong. If you don’t ask the question, you won’t know the answer. You have to be specific. You have to ask. ‘Have you ever thought about hurting yourself? Have you ever had suicidal thoughts?’ Some parents might be surprised by the answer, but just because you don’t talk about it doesn’t mean the thought isn’t there. It’s scary that we still have the mentality of don’t ask, don’t tell.”
The warning signs, Puccio-D’Amico said, are not going to be “smacking you in the face.” Open dialogue is key.
“It’s not that your child is going to come to you and say, ‘I have suicidal thoughts,’” she said. “You have to be proactive as a parent. It’s like diabetes. You treat it. You treat illness.”
There is a two-hour online preparation for the six-hour course.
“It introduces common mental health challenges for youth, it reviews typical adolescent development, and [the presenters] teach a five-step action plan on how to help an adolescent who is either in crisis or a noncrisis situation,” Young said.
In September, ZMA will launch Youth Peer 2 Peer training for high school students, who learn how to talk to and support fellow students who may be experiencing crisis or heading in that direction. “Kids talk to kids, so we wanted to include them,” Puccio-D’Amico said.
ZMA is also working on putting together smaller parent support groups through SFCS and working on creating a Health and Wellness Action Team where professionals from Edgemont act as resources for community members in need of support or a referral to get help.
“There’s a lot going on,” Young said. “It’s taken us a year to get to this point. Dina and I met with so many different groups and talked to so many different people and we’ve been talking with the school. We’re doing some things with the school and some things outside of the school. It’s taken us a year to get to this place where we know what we want to do and what we’re focusing on. We’re doing the fundraiser so we can pay for these things and hopefully continue year after year.”
If you or someone you know needs support, call 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.