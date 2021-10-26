The following was sent to residents Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 26:
Based on the forecast for Friday, October 29th, in anticipation of 60% to 80% chance of rain, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation has decided to hold our Halloween Parade on THURSDAY October 28th instead. The forecast is much more favorable to ensure our 379 registrants a more enjoyable experience.
Please join us for refreshments and music starting at 3:15. Line up for the parade will begin at 3:45 with the parade starting promptly at 4:00 PM so please plan accordingly. To complete the event, make sure to have all the little princesses and superheroes join us for a magic show at Chase Park immediately following the conclusion of the parade. We can't wait to see you all THURSDAY!
If you have not yet registered, please do so by visiting www.scarsdale.com/recreation and follow the links.
Village of Scarsdale
1001 Post Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.